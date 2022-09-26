ROCK HILL, S.C.– Noah Holmes scored two goals and Aidan Abril and Ashton Perkins added one each as the High Point University men’s soccer team defeated Winthrop 4-1 in Big South action Saturday at Winthrop.
Jackson Ruckman, Sebastian Chalbaud and Bredan Krueger dished assists, and Holden Trent snared four saves in goal.
The Panthers (3-2-2, 1-0-1 Big South) return to action at Elon on Wednesday. Winthrop fell to 0-8-0, 0-1-0.
The High Point University volleyball team won its first two Big South matches of the season last weekend.
The Panthers won 25-20, 28-26, 13-25, 25-12 at USC Upstate on Saturday and 25-16, 25-20, 26-24 at Presbyterian on Friday.
Leaders for HPU against Upstate were Dylan Maberry with 13 kills, Ally Van Eekeren with 28 assists and Jillian Ziemba with 19 digs. Against the Blue Hose, Sydney Palazzolo led in kills, followed by Maberry with 11. Van Eekeren had 33 assists and Ziemba 15 digs.
HPU (9-6, 2-0 Big South) plays host in the Mills Center to Winthrop on Friday at 6 p.m., to Charleston Southern on Saturday at 2 p.m. and to 10th-ranked Pittsburgh on Sunday at 1 p.m.
