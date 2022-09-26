ROCK HILL, S.C.– Noah Holmes scored two goals and Aidan Abril and Ashton Perkins added one each as the High Point University men’s soccer team defeated Winthrop 4-1 in Big South action Saturday at Winthrop.

Jackson Ruckman, Sebastian Chalbaud and Bredan Krueger dished assists, and Holden Trent snared four saves in goal.

Trending Videos