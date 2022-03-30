HIGH POINT — The High Point University athletic department, in partnership with INFLCR, has launched On Point Exchange, which will provide Panther athletes and businesses a direct line to connect. The platform is a free service to both the athletes and third parties and serves as a directory to connect businesses, donors, alumni, and collectives with athletes and explore name, image,and likeness opportunities.
“We want to provide ease of use for the business community to work with our student-athletes in the NIL space, and we believe the On Point Exchange will help to solve that critical communication issue,” HPU deputy athletics director Drew Sanchez said in a press release.
The university said more than 100 of its athletes have pursued and successfully executed NIL opportunities with both local and national brands.
MEN’S LACROSSE
GREENVILLE — A five-goal, six-assist outing against Detroit Mercy helped fifth-year HPU attacker Asher Nolting earn Southern Conference men’s lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week for games played March 22-28, the conference recently announced.
Nolting had a hat trick in the first quarter alone, also assisting on three goals as High Point jumped out to a 7-2 lead after 15 minutes of play. Nolting added a goal and an assist in the second quarter before capping his scoring with a goal and two more helpers in the third. His 11 points tie for third on the SoCon’s single-game list, while his 35 assists this season are already good for sixth in a season in league history.
Nolting pushed his career point total to 319, moving him from 14th to 11th in NCAA Division I history. The weekly honor is the eighth of his career, leaving him one back of the SoCon record held by Richmond’s Benny Pugh.
BIG SOUTH ADDS ONE IN FOOTBALL
CHARLOTTE — The Big South Conference announced it has added Bryant University as an associate member in football effective with the 2022 season. Upon entry, the Bulldogs will be immediately eligible for the conference championship and automatic berth to the NCAA FCS playoffs.
Bryant, which began football in 1999 at the Division II level, competed as a member of the Northeast Conference from 2009 to 2021 and will meet the requirements of being a full scholarship FCS program in 2022.
Beginning in 2022, the Big South’s football membership will be comprised of full-time members Campbell University, Charleston Southern University and Gardner-Webb University, plus three associate football-only institutions in Bryant, North Carolina A&T and Robert Morris. North Carolina A&T will play in the Colonial Athletic Conference beginning in 2023.
MEN’S GOLF
PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. — The High Point University’ men’s golf team finished seventh among nine teams in the 54-hole Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate tournament that ended Wednesday at True Blue Golf Club.
The Panthers combined for rounds of 296,301 and 289 for a total of 21-over-par 885.
Chrisrian Castillo led the Panthers, tying for 17th at 4-over 220 after rounds of 74-73-73.
Gregor Meyer provided the team’s best score in the final round with a 3-under 69 after shooting 75 and 79. Price shot 76-76-71.
Stuart Fuller shot 76-74-76 and tied for 28th at 10-over 226, and Adam Hooker tied for 36th at 13-over after rounds of 70-78-81.
