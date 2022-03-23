GREENSBORO — Josh Deslauriers scored what proved to be the winning run on Jackson Melton’ sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth and visiting High Point University held on to defeat UNC Greensboro 9-8 in nonconference baseball Tuesday.
Deslauriers put HPU up 9-5. UNCG scored three in the ninth on a wild pitch and a two-run single before Dallas Callahan’s fly out ended the game.
Cole Singsnak doubled and drove in three runs for the Panthers (7-14). Jackson was 2 for 3 with a run and RBI. Charlie Klingler was 2 for 5 with a run and RBI. Miggy Echazarreta was 1 for 3 with three runs scored. Peyton Carr was 2 for 4, and Adam Stuart scored twice.
HPU took a 3-1 lead in the second. The Spartans (10-11) tied it in the third. The Panthers took the lead for good with three in the sixth and UNCG pulled within one with two runs in the bottom of the inning. HPU then scored single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth. Reid Viar, who was the pitcher of record when HPU went ahead in the sixth, got the win. Everette Vaughn notched his second save of the season. HPU returns to action at home on Friday against Winthrop in the opener of a three-game series that runs through Sunday.
WOMEN’S GOLF
KENNESAW, Ga. — The High Point University women’s golf team finished 12th out of 12 teams in the 54-hole Pinetree Collegiate that finished Tuesday at Pinetree Country Club.
The Panthers put together rounds of 323-306-312 for 77-over-par 941.
Danielle Suh shot rounds of 79-78-75 and was HPU’s top finisher in a tie for 30th place at 16-over 232. Olivia John finished 36th at 18-over 234 after rounds of 83-73-78. Ana-Elena Kusters shot 81-78-78 and tied for 43rd at 21-over. Vynie Chen (80-75-71) tied for 49th at 22-over. Sophie Caldon (86-84-87) finished 67th at 41-over.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
HIGH POINT — North Carolina shook off a slow start and rolled past High Point University 23-9 in nonconference women’s lacrosse that was interrupted by a tornado warning Wednesday at Vert Stadium.
HPU led 5-2 before the second-ranked Tar Heels went on a 11-2 blitz in the second half for a 13-7 halftime lead and scored all six goals in the fourth quarter.
Abby Hormes scored five goals in leading the HPU (1-6) attack. Kay Rosselli, Nicole Pugh, Mena Loescher and Pia Cavallaro added one each. Loescher had three assists, Pugh two and Rosselli one.
Jamie Ortega scored six goals and dished three assists for UNC. Caitlyn Wurzburger had four goals. Scottie Rose Growney and Taylor Warehime added three each.
HPU travels to Liberty on Saturday and opens Big South play at home against Campbell on Wednesday.
High Point graduate attacker Abby Hormes was named the Big South Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week for matches played March 14-20, the conference announced Tuesday.
Hormes led the Panthers with six goals and a pair of assists in High Point’s 19-10 road victory at Elon last Wednesday. The attacker scored five of her six tallies in the first half, including four in the second quarter to give HPU a 13-6 halftime lead. She also led the team with nine draw-control wins and six shots on goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.