HIGH POINT — Rain brought cancellation of High Point University’s baseball home game against West Virginia on Wednesday.
The Panthers return to action with their opening Big South conference series of the season Wednesday-Friday at Gardner-Webb.
MAYEDA EARNS SOCON HONOR
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Brayden Mayea of High Point University is the Southern Conference men’s lacrosse offensive player of the week for all games March 8-14, the league announced Tuesday.
Mayea matched his career high with six points in the Panthers’ 13-11 win at Robert Morris on Friday. The sophomore attackman from Windsor, Ontario, Canada, matched his season high with five goals and assisted on another as High Point won its second straight to move above .500 for the first time this year. Mayea scored twice in the second quarter and three times in the third before assisting on an insurance goal with 47 seconds left in the contest.
HPU (4-3) hosts No. 9 North Carolina on Sunday at noon.
WRIGHT NAMED ALL-DISTRICT
HIGH POINT – High Point University junior guard John-Michael Wright was named to the NABC All-District 3 first team on Tuesday. The District team was voted on by NABC-member coaches across Division I.
Wright led the Big South in scoring and ranked 54th nationally with 18.4 points per game, with a career-best game of 34 points against Charleston Southern.Starting all 30 of the Panthers’ games, he scored in double-digits in 26. He averaged 4.3 rebounds and also led the Panthers by averaging 3.4 assists per game.
