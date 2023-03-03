HIGH POINT – High Point University managed just two solo home runs and fell to Lafayette College 5-2 in nonconference baseball on Friday at Williard Stadium. The loss was the fifth in a row for the Panthers since they opened the season with a three-game sweep of Bryant.
Brett Ahalt got HPU on the board in the third off starter and winning pitcher Pat Walega. Cael Chatham belted a shot to right in the eighth, cutting the Leopards’ lead to 3-2.
Lafayette catcher Ethan Swinder belted a two-run double in the ninth that HPU couldn’t answer.
HPU batters managed just four hits and struck out eight times, and Panther starter Sam Garcia went five innings and took the loss. He surrendered a two-run homer, notched seven of 12 total strikeouts and walked two.
The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader today and a single game on Sunday, with action each day beginning at 1 p.m.
LOS ANGELES – Southern Cal opened a big lead in the first half and buried High Point University 14-6 in nonconference women’s lacrosse on Friday at McAlister Field. The Trojans (3-1) led 13-2 before the Panthers tallied four times in the fourth quarter.
Mena Leoscher led the Panthers (1-3) with three goals. Jordan Miles had two and Mandy Brockamp one.
Southern Cal, which outshot the Panthers 33-17, scored the first five goals and 12 of the first 13. The Trojans dominated the draw controls 17-6 and held a 12-2 advantage in free positions shots.
The Panthers return to action on Sunday at San Diego State.
