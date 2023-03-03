HIGH POINT – High Point University managed just two solo home runs and fell to Lafayette College 5-2 in nonconference baseball on Friday at Williard Stadium. The loss was the fifth in a row for the Panthers since they opened the season with a three-game sweep of Bryant.

Brett Ahalt got HPU on the board in the third off starter and winning pitcher Pat Walega. Cael Chatham belted a shot to right in the eighth, cutting the Leopards’ lead to 3-2.

