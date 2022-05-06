GREENSBORO — High Point University’s baseball game at North Carolina A&T was postponed Friday because of storms.
The Panthers and Aggies are now set to begin their three-game series at War Memorial Stadium today at 3 p.m.
HPU goes into the series tied for sixth in conference standings at 7-8 with nine games left. The Panthers need to finish in the top six to qualify for the conference tournament, which HPU will host at Truist Point.
HPU head coach Joey Hammond said last month that the series against A&T would be pivotal in the Panthers’ efforts to make the tournament. The Aggies are at the bottom of the standings at 1-14.
HPU’s other series are against first-place Campbell and Presbyterian, which enters the weekend in fifth at 8-7.
MEN’S LACROSSE
HIGH POINT — No. 3 seed High Point suffered a season-ending loss to No. 2 seed Richmond 12-11 on Thursday in the semifinals of the Southern Conference men’s lacrosse tournament at Vert Stadium.
Lance Madonna broke an 11-11 tie with 1:07 left in the game with his second goal for the Spiders. The lead changed hands five times in the second half. Neither team led by more than two goals and there were nine ties.
RIchmond didn’t lead from early in the second quarter with 13:57 left. Koby Russel drew the Panthers even at 10, and after the Spiders scored, Brayden Mayea produced the final tie when he scored his second goal of the game with 3:46 to go.
Losing for the third straight time, HPU finishes 7-8 and short of repeating as Southern Conference tournament champions. The Panthers took their last lead on Nick Murphy’s man-advantage goal with 3:49 left in the third quarter.
Asher Nolting led the Panthers with three goals. Jack Vanoverbeke had two goals in addition to Mayea. Russell, Hunter Vnes, Colin Cooke and Nick Murphy had one each.
Mayea had three assists, and Vanoverbeke, Jack Sawyer and Jakob Joy dished one each.
The Spiders move on to face top-seed Jacksonville in the championship game today at noon, also at Vert Stadium. The Dolphins defeated No. 4 Virginia Military Institute 13-5 in Thursday’s other semifinal.
