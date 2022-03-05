HIGH POINT — After going two years without a shutout, High Point University’s baseball program posted two in consecutive outings Friday and Saturday.
The Panthers blanked College of Charleston 6-0 on Saturday after winning 5-0 against the Cougars on Friday. Before that, the last time HPU held someone scoreless was Feb. 22 while defeating Towson 4-0 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Teddy Merritt and Sean Duffy combined on a five-hitter Saturday as the Panthers improved to 3-8. Merritt (1-2) started and gave up two hits, struck out five and walked three in six innings. Duffy allowed three hits and struck out five in going the rest of the distance.
The Panthers scored two in the first on groundout RBIs, two in the second on Justin Ebert’s two-run home run and and two in the sixth on a throwing error.
Carter Sheppard (1-1) and Sam Garcia each gave up two hits as they combined on a four-hitter on Friday. Sheppard struck out five and walked two in the first seven innings; and Garcia fanned three, walked two and was credited with a save.
HPU scored all of its runs against Cougar starter Ty Good (1-1), who allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked two in 7.33 innings.
HPU scored three runs in the second, the first two on wild pitches and the third on Jackson Melton’s RBI single.
In the eighth, Blake Sutton ripped a one-run single down the right field line and pinch hitter Cameron Lee scored on Peyton Carr’s groundout.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
EMMITSBURG, Md. — Mount St. Mary’s defeated visiting High Point 11-6 in nonconference women’s lacrosse 11-6 on Saturday.
The Mountaineers led 6-1 before HPU held its own in the second half.
Abby Hormes led the Panthers (0-5) with three goals. Lexi Camp, Mandy Brockamp and Emma Genovese added one each. Kay Rosselli dished two assists while Gemovese and Nicole Pugh had one each.
Mount St. Mary’s scored the match’s first three goals before HPU got on the scoreboard. The Mountaineers added three more in the second quarter, the last two in the last 22 seconds before halftime.
Beanie Colson notched three of Mount St. Mary’s first-half goals and finished with five for the game.
The Panthers return to action March 16 at Elon.
