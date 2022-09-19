HOUSTON — Houston defeated High Point University 21-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-22 on Sunday in nonconference volleyball at Houston.
Sydney Palazzolo finished with 17 kills for the Panthers (7-6) while Gabrielle Idlebird notched a match-high seven blocks in her home state.
Maria Miggins and Dylan Maberry added nine kills each. Ally Van Eekeren passed 37 assists. Jenny Wessling led with 14 digs and Van Eekeren had 13.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — High Point University’s women’s golf team finished 14th out of 16 teams in the 54-hole Nittany Lion Invitational that ended Sunday with 18 holes on Penn State’s Blue Course.
The Panthers shot 294-308-315 for 53-over 917.
Sarah Kahn was HPU’s top finisher, tying for 17th at 5-over 221 after rounds of 73-73-74. Ella Perna tied for 51st at 15-over 231, two strokes better than Danielle Suh, who tied for 62nd. Vynie Chin tied for 70th at 19-over 235.
BLACKSBURG, Va, — Lindsey Ickes of High Point University finished second and led the High Point University women’s cross-country team to a third-place finish in the Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational. Ickes finished in a personal best 21:09.54 as she shaved 11 second off her personal best.
Liberty won the team title with 30 points followed by Virginia Tech (44) and HPU (87).
Other counting runners for HPU were Olive Allen (13th, 22:19.2), Katie Taylor (20th, 22:38.8), Anna Ritter (28th) and Charli Montalvo (30th)
BLACKSBURG, Va. — The High Point University men's cross-country team finished fourth with a score of 103 at the Virginia Tech Alumni Invitational on Friday. Spencer Smucker was the top Panther finisher, placing 15th overall with a time of 25:27.5 for the 8k course.
Other counting runners for the Panthers were Othmane El Gharissi (23rd, 25:47.0), Ian Miller (28th, 25:56.7), Lorenzo Botter (30th, 25:59.6) and Hunter Steinau 32nd, 26:04.8).
