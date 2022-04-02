SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Abby Hormes scored seven goals and dished three assists as HPU defeated host Wofford 24-11 Saturday and got back on the winning track in Big South play.
It was the Panthers’ first conference contest since their 34-match league-winning streak came to an end with a defeat by Campbell on Wednesday.
Pia Cavallaro added five goals. Emma Genovese had three goals and Mena Loescher had two. Also scoring were Emma Nowakoski, Lily Bedell, Emma Eusatce, Julia Nicastro, Nicole Pugh, Mandy Brockamp and Kay Rosselli.
HPU (2-8, 1-1) led 7-5 after one quarter then outscored Wofford 10-2 in the second and 6-2 in the third. The Terriers, who play other sports in the Southern Conference, drop to 2-7, 0-2.
The Panthers return to action at Winthrop on Wednesday.
MEN’S LACROSSE
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The High Point University’s men’s lacrosse team fell short as it tried to rally in the fourth quarter and dropped its Southern Conference opener 14-13 to Jacksonville University on Saturday at Rock Stadium.
Down 12-9 entering the final period, the Panthers (5-5 ,0-1) got within one at 13-12 with 5:53 to play. Jacksonville (9-2, 1-0) scored with 2:30 to go and Jackson Clay of the Panthers responded 14 seconds later with the final goal of the game.
HPU tallied the first three goals of the match and held a 4-2 advantage before the Dolphins scored six of the next seven goals to lead 8-5 at the half. The Panthers tried it at 8-8 and 9-9 before Jacksonville closed the third period with three straight scores.
Jack Vanoverbeke and Michael Ippolito scored two goals each for the Panthers. Brayden Mayea, Asher Nolting, Nick Murphy. Koby Russell, Trey Smith, Nick Rizzo and Isiah Moran-Weeks also scored a goal each in addition to Clay.
Ethan LaMond led the Dolphins with five goals and Jeremy Winston had four.
BASEBALL
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — USC Upstate took the lead in the first inning and downed High Point University 6-3 on Friday night in the start of a three-game Big South weekend series at Harley Park.
HPU starter Carter Shepherd (2-3) gave up four runs on nine hits before leaving in the fifth. Sean Duffy then came on and surrendered two runs on five hits. Oak Grove product Gruddyn Shelton worked a scoreless ninth.
HPU (9-17, 4-3) scored two in fourth on back-to-back solo homers by Cole Singsnak and David Coleman, and one in the ninth on a wild pitch.
