ELON – High Point and Elon battled to a 0-0 tie in nonconference men’s soccer on Wednesday. Trent Holden grabbed four saves for the Panthers (3-2-3) who play host to Radford in a Big South match on Saturday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
BUIES CREEK – Campbell defeated visiting High Point 4-0 in Big South women’s soccer Wednesday. The Camels did all their scoring in the first half.
WOMEN’S GOLF
GREENSBORO — High Point University won the team title and Sarah Kahn of the Panthers was the medalist in 54-hole Grandover Fall Classic women’s tournament that ended Tuesday at Grandover Resort.
High Point finished at 54-over-par 918 and edged UNC Greensboro by two shots. Howard was third among 12 teams at 923, followed by Wofford at 924 and Longwood at 931.
Khan took the individual title at 6-over 222. Vynie Chen tied for third at 9-over 225. Ella Perna and Darianys Guzman were among those who tied for 25th at 20-over 236. Danielle Suh took 47th at 27-over 243.
MEN’S GOLF
SAPPHIRE — The High Point University men’s golf team finished tied for seventh among a field of 17 teams in the 54-hole J.T. Poston Invitational that ended Tuesday at the par-71 Sapphire Country Club.
The Panthers finished at 22-over 874. Coastal Carolina took the team title at 851, two strokes ahead of host Western Carolina. Chattanooga was third at 856, a stroke better than Elon.
Alan Smith tied for seventh at 2-over 215 as the best-finishing Panther. Grady Newton tied for 35th at 7-over 220. Burch Harrison was among those who tied for 45th at 9-over, a stroke better than Charlie Barr, who tied for 50th.
