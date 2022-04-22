HIGH POINT — High Point University scored eight runs in the third and cruised to a 10-4 nonconference baseball victory over Northeastern on Friday at Williard Stadium.
The big inning put the Panthers up 8-1 on the way to improving to 13-26.
Blake Sutton started the big inning with a run-scoring sacrifice fly. Another run scored on a walk. Sam Zayicek and Josh Deslauriers each drove in one with singles.
Jackson Melton laced a two-run RBI double, Deslaurius scored on a wild pitch and Fields scored on a fielder’s choice.
Carter Shepherd was the winning pitcher and improved to 4-4.
MEN’S GOLF
NINETY-SIX, S.C — High Point University’s men’s golf team struggled in the final round of stroke play Friday and failed to qualify for the match play portion of the Big South tournament.
The Panthers combined for one of the poorer scores, a 10-over 298, and finished in seventh place at 15-over 879 for the 54 holes at the Patriot Club. The top four teams moved on to match play.
Charleston Southern won the team title, posting a 3-under 285 and a 54-hole score of 856.
The Buccaneers finished three shots ahead of Gardner-Webb, which posted the day’s best team score of 6-under 859. No. 1 seed Campbell struggled to a 297 and finished third at 865.
Radford came from 11 strokes behind and tied Winthrop for fourth at 873. The Eagles won a playoff for the final match-play berth.
Presbyterian was eighth at 883, followed by Longwood at 898 and North Carolina A&T at 922.
Zack Byers of Gardner-Webb won a three-hole playoff with Campbell’s Henrik Lilja for the individual title after they tied for low score at 9-under 207. Byers shot a final round of 4-under 66 while Lilja carded a 70. Max Dupree of USC Upstate was third at 208.
Avery Price (70-73-73) led HPU, tying for 14th at 1-over 216. Charlie Barr (75-74-72) tied for 19th at 221.Stuart Fuller (71-74-77) tied for 21st at 222. Christian Castillo (72-77-76) and Adam Hooker (76-72-77) tied for 28th at 9-over 225.
