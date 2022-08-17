DURHAM – Duke stopped High Point University 3-0 in a men’s soccer exhibition match on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils scored all of the goals during a seven-minute stretch in the second half.
Peter Stroud scored two goals in a six minute stretch. He found space outside the box and put a shot into the lower left corner of the net in breaking the scoreless tie and took advantage of a defensive mistake in scoring the second goal. Scott Taylor made it 3-0 when he blocked a failed clearing attempt into the net.
"We don't like the score line tonight,” HPU coach Zach Haines said. “There were a few disappointing moments from us, self-inflicted. But we also created six or seven huge chances and sustained pressure for stretches through some good play with and without the ball against a top team.”
Duke held a 14-11 advantage in total shots and an 8-4 edge in shots on goal.
HPU keeper Holden Trent stopped three Blue Devils shots while Josh Caron had two saves in the last 14:43. Duke goalies Eliot Hamil and Grant Farley made two saves each.
“Everyone available played,” Haines said. “We know what we need to address to take another step forward. It was ideal for this point in preseason. I know the guys will balance taking the positives as well as the urgency needed to work and improve so that we can be ready for the home opener next week."
HPU ends its exhibition schedule on Saturday at Vert Stadium against Mars Hill.
MEN”S LACROSSE
HIGH POINT – High Point University men's lacrosse head coach Jon Torpey has announced Jack Cook as the director of operations for the upcoming season. Cook spent the 2018-21 seasons playing for Torpey and the Panthers.
Cook appeared in 21 games for the HPU. In seven games during the 2019 season, he went 10-for-18 in face offs.
