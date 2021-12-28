CHARLOTTE — The Big South Conference announced that due to the changing environment caused by the pandemic, it has canceled its COVID automatic forfeiture policy and will implement its Emergency Scheduling Policy for the 2021-22 basketball conference seasons.
In the event a game is postponed due to COVID, the teams have 72 hours from the original game date to reschedule the contest. If the game cannot be rescheduled, the game will be considered a no contest. The commissioner can still enforce a forfeit if it is determined that one of the teams did not make every effort to reschedule the game.
The Big South women’s basketball conference season begins today, while the men tip off league play Jan. 5.
AUSTIN HONORED AGAIN
CHARLOTTE — High Point University forward Zack Austin was named Big South Men’s Basketball Freshman of the Week for games played Dec. 20-26, the conference announced.
Austin posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds in High Point’s 55-52 home win over Florida Atlantic Dec. 21. He added four assists, four blocks and one steal while recording his league-leading third double-double of the season.
