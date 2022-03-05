HIGH POINT — An early shootout became a rout for the High Point University men’s lacrosse team Saturday.
Up just one after the first quarter, the Panthers dominated possession the rest of the way and buried former Southern Conference foe Bellarmine 15-4 in nonconference action at Vert Stadium.
The four goals allowed was a season low for HPU (3-3), which, over the final three quarters, won 13 of 15 faceoffs and allowed the Knights (1-7) just 16 shots.
“I’m proud of the way the defense played and proud of how the offense didn’t deviate from the game plan, going from man-to-man to zone, a little bit back-and-forth there,” HPU head coach Jon Torpey said. “They did a good job communicating and staying in control.”
The teams were tied 3-3 midway through the first quarter, thanks in part to Bellarmine winning 5 of 8 faceoffs in the first quarter. The advantage disappeared after Collin Hoben took over faceoff duties and won 12 of 13,
“Hoben was incredible,” Torpey said. “Anytime you win 12 of 13 and you give your team those kinds of possessions, you have to feel confident about that. And the wing play was excellent, it was an all-around good effort there.”
HPU built a 12-3 lead while holding the Knights scoreless for 35 minutes.
“We missed a couple of opportunities at the start and gave those guys a chance to play offense,” Torpey said. “After that, we had great answers at the faceoff-X and Hoben coming in did a terrific job. It’s nice to be in the position where we had more possessions than the team we played against. You see when the defense is rested, it can have more of a personality, pressure a little more, jump into different defenses. It helps the goalie, helps us clear, helps everything.”
HPU struggled with possession time in its losses to national powers Maryland, Virginia and Duke and a win against Navy.
“It was a big deal,” Nolting said of the Panthers having the ball more. “In the last four games, it was lopsided. Our opponents kind of beat us up in that way. Our faceoff guy today was unbelievable and the defense made like 15 straight stops.”
Brayden Mayea led the Panthers with five goals. Michael Ippolito and Koby Russell had two each; and Asher Nolting, Jack Sawyer, Jack Vanoverbeke, Isaiah Moran-Weeks, Tyler Hendricks and Nick Rizzo had one apiece.
“Bellarmine plays a funky-style defense,” Nolting said. “They slide a lot, but in the first quarter they showed no slides. So we made a quick adjustment there. Once we started to generate our slides, we could dump it inside.”
Nolting also had five assists, giving him six points for the day and pushing him over the 300 mark for his career to 301, which ranks 18th all-time in NCAA Division I.
“It’s a surreal feeling,” Nolting said. “You don’t put up those expectations going into your college lacrosse career. I didn’t think I would pass 300 points, nothing that’s a hard thing to do. The fact that I’ve gotten there, I’d like to thank all my teammates in the past.”
Sawyer had 3 assists, Vanoverbeke two and Alex Alberton one. Hoben also scooped nine ground balls and Parker Green snared seven saves in goal.
HPU plays at Robert Morris on Sunday and next plays at home March 20, against North Carolina.
