HIGH POINT — High Point University’s baseball team kept clawing back Friday.
Down four runs after Winthrop’s first four batters, the Panthers won 5-4 in the start of a Big South weekend series at Williard Stadium. The win was the fourth in a row for HPU as it improved to 8-14 overall and 3-1 in the league. Winthrop drops to 5-14, 0-1.
“I don’t know what the percentages are, but if you give up four runs without getting an out, I bet you lose 99% of the time,” HPU head coach Joey Hammond said. “There were sneaky plays in there. We threw a guy out at the plate to end an inning. We had big at bats where we started chipping away. We had a selfless plan where we hunted for a pitch and trust it, and then we were able to do damage when we got it. I’m proud of these guys. They deserve some positive energy here and it’s fun to see it take place.”
Carter Shepherd (2-2) gave up the four runs on an RBI double, RBI single and two-run homer, then allowed another hit before he got an out. He settled down, helped by the first ending with the runner thrown at the plate, and tossed six scoreless innings in getting his second win of the season.
Sean Duffy cruised through the eighth and the first two batters of the ninth before running into trouble and allowing two baserunners. Everett Vaughn ended the threat by forcing a popup to the catcher to earn his third save.
Shepherd gave up just four runs after the first for a total of 10, struck out four and walked two.
“He was phenomenal,” Hammond said of Shepherd. “He didn’t have his best stuff early, it was flat. His intent was there. . .Shep’s belief in his teammates and more importantly his stuff allowed him to just keep coming, man. No matter what happens on the front end or back end, when you can string five or six zeroes together in a row, that’s going to put you in a good spot, and it allowed us to claw back in the game.”
The comeback started in the bottom of the first when Cole Singsank lashed a single and drove in Peyton Carr, who had doubled. Josh Deslauriers belted a homer just inside the leftfield pole with Singsank on in the third. Adam Stuart then cracked a solo homer run to left in the fifth to pull the Panthers even.
HPU went ahead in the seventh. Jackson Melton lofted what appeared to be a routine flyball toward center but instead of an out, the ball dropped for a hit when the centerfielder lost track of it. Melton wound up on third and scored when Charlie Klingler then reached out and slapped a single to right.
“We had good plans where we would be on a pitch and be on time with it,” Hammond said. “Sometimes we weren’t right and that happens. But when you are right and you spin the ball the right way with the right hitters, you can run the ball out of the yard and that’s what we did. And Melton running hard on a ball that they lose. Sometimes that goes unnoticed but I notice it, and today it allowed us to win the game.”
The series continues today at 6 p.m.
