HPTSPTS-12-01-22 HPU MEN.jpg

High Point University’s Jaden House drives to the basket for a layup during Wednesday’s game against Elon at the Qubein Center.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — In its first test against a team that plays primarily a zone defense, the High Point University men’s basketball team turned in a solid performance Wednesday night.

The Panthers shot over Elon’s 2-3 alignment in the first half, went inside when their 3-point shooting tailed off in the second and pulled away for an 84-70 nonconference victory in the Qubein Center.

Trending Videos