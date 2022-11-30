HIGH POINT — In its first test against a team that plays primarily a zone defense, the High Point University men’s basketball team turned in a solid performance Wednesday night.
The Panthers shot over Elon’s 2-3 alignment in the first half, went inside when their 3-point shooting tailed off in the second and pulled away for an 84-70 nonconference victory in the Qubein Center.
It was the third straight victory for HPU, which improved to 6-1, the program’s best record after seven games in the Division I era, which began with the 1999-2000 season.
“I was worried about Elon’s zone, we haven’t seen it all year,” HPU head coach G.G. Smith said. “We handled it well for the most part. We should have rebounded a lot better. They had 17 offensive rebounds, something we emphasized but didn’t follow through. Hopefully we can be better against North Florida on Saturday.”
HPU went just 6 of 19 from 3 in the first half but Brock Williams hit one as the Panthers scored 11 straight points for a 20-10 lead, and Bryson Childress and Justin Taylor hit back-to-back treys that later helped push a 5-point cushion out to 11.
The Panthers couldn’t hit from long range in the second half and started feeding the ball inside with center Emmauel Izunabor the beneficiary as he scored 15 points and also collected nine rebounds. Izunabor had 11 points in the second half.
“We had a lot of open looks but they are different shots,” Smith said. “It’s a different rhythm, they come from different angles. Abdoulaye (Thiam) and Bryson had good looks. It’s just different when you see a zone. We’ve seen it now so we know how to perform against it.”
HPU shot 25 of 40 from 2 for the game.
“Ahmad (Harvey) and Emmauel played well, feeding off each other,” Smith said. “Ahmard made a couple of good passes and Manny finished inside.”
Thiam added 14 and Jaden House had 13.
Elon got as close as four twice early in the second half, the last time at 47-43. HPU responded with six straight points on a Williams follow, House’s fast break bucket after a Phoenix turnover and two free throws by Thiam with 14:53 left after another Elon turnover.
HPU led by at least eight the rest of the way as it built on two close wins in California last week.
THe Panthers were outrebounded 42-37 but scored more points in the paint, 44-40.
“It comes down to rebounding and playing defense,” Izunabor said. “That’s the stuff we work on in practice. I get upset when I don’t get a rebound I should get.”
Max Mackinnon led Elon with 24 points and Sam Sherry added 19, giving the inside duo 43. Sean Holloran added 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.