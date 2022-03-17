ELON — Abby Hormes led the way with six goals, two assists and nine draw controls as seven High Point University players scored in a 19-10 victory over Elon in nonconference women’s lacrosse on Wednesday.
Mandy Brockamp, Mena Leoscher and Emma Genovese each came away with a hat trick as the Panthers registered their first victory of the season. Pia Cavallaro netted two scores, and Jordan Mils and Kay Rosselli had one each.
HPU scored the first three goals and then led 10-3 with 10 minutes left in the second. Elon (2-5) scored three in a row and HPU responded by tallying six of the next seven for a 16-7 lead. The Phoenix scored the next three goals and HPU notched the last three.
Loescher and Nicole Pugh also dished two assists each, and Roselli had one.
HPU plays host to North Carolina on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
