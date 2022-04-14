NINETY-SIX, S.C. — High Point University moved into first place as a team and Danielle Suh moved into a tie for first place individually in the second round of the 54-hole stroke-play portion of the Big South women’s golf championship Thursday at the Patriot Club.
The Panthers put together a 297 total and combined with a first round 299 at 20-over 296, a stroke ahead of top-seed Campbell and first-round leader USC Upstate. Charleston Southern is fourth at 26-over 602.
UNC Asheville is fifth at 609, followed by Longwood (610), Gardner-Webb (612), Radford (631), North Carolina A&T (632), Presbyterain (638) and Winthrop (644).
The top four finishers at the end of stroke play today advance to match play on Saturday.
Suh shot a second-round 71 and is at even-par 144 along with Anna Nordfors, who shot 70. Sarah Kuhn of HPU added a 73 to a 74 and is tied for third at 147 with Caroline Engelbredt of Charleston Southern.
Ana-Elena Kusters (75) and Olivia Wild (78) were HPU’s other counting scorers Thursday.
Kuesters is tied for 15th at 151. Vyie Chen, who shot a second-round 83, is tied for 33rd at 159, and Wild is tied for 40th at 161.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.