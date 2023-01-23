ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Six athletes from High Point University claimed gold medals in the Wesley A. Brown Invitational track meet at the Naval Academy last weekend.
Deron Dudley won the 200 meter dash while breaking the indoor school record, running to the first-place finish in 21.42. Dudley also competed in the 60m dash, finishing third in 6.78.
High Point claimed three of the top-four finishes in the men’s 5000 meters as Ian Miller won the event (14:44.99), Hunter Steinau finished third (15:17.97), and Ben Dertinger finished fourth (15:22.60).
Freddie Allen III broke the indoor school record in the long jump (7.48m), finishing second.
In field event action, Chris Van Niekerk finished second in the shot put with a mark of 16.82m
On the women's side, Ashley Jones broke the indoor school record in the 3,000m, set back in 2005, winning with a time of 9:34.54. In the 1,000m run, Olive Allen was the top finisher with a personal best time of 2:57.54. Anna Ritter claimed gold in the 5,000m with a new personal-best time of 17:38.07.
Sydney Koker claimed gold in the high jump with a mark of 1.68m
In sprint races, Ebba Ahman finished second in the 60m hurdle finals with a new personal best time of 8.70 while Lindsay Cooper finished third in 8.86. Marissa Blakely was the silver medalist in the 400 with an HPU-best time of 56.87 while Ahman finished fourth in a personal best 57.92.
Ahman, Blakely, and Cooper joined Dae'Nitra Hester to finish the day with a new indoor school record in the 4x400m relay, finishing second with a time of 3:49.95.
