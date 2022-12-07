GREENVILLE, S.C. — Making enough plays down the stretch, the High Point University men’s basketball team held off Furman for an 85-82 nonconference victory in Timmons Arena.

Jaden House scored 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Panthers improved to 8-1 with their fifth win in a row and avenged a double-overtime loss to the Paladins last season in the Qubein Center. Furman dropped to 6-3.

Trending Videos