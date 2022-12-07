GREENVILLE, S.C. — Making enough plays down the stretch, the High Point University men’s basketball team held off Furman for an 85-82 nonconference victory in Timmons Arena.
Jaden House scored 29 points and grabbed seven rebounds as the Panthers improved to 8-1 with their fifth win in a row and avenged a double-overtime loss to the Paladins last season in the Qubein Center. Furman dropped to 6-3.
Abdoulaye Thiam added 21 points. Zack Austin’s 14, Bryant Randleman’s 12, Emmanuel Izunabor’s seven and Ahmard Harvey’s two completed HPU’s scoring. Izunabor also collected seven rebounds.
House made 10 of 14 field goals, was 3 of 3 from 3-point range and hit 6 of 9 free throws. Thiam was 8 of 10 from the field and 5 of 6 from behind the arc.
As a team, the Panthers made 32 of 54 shots from the field, including 11 of 17 from 3. Furman was 9 of 32 from behind the arc.
HPU, which led by as much as 42-26 in the first half, took an 81-74 cushion when House made two free throws with 1:35. The second of back-to-back treys from J.P. Pegues brought the Paladins within one.
After each team made a layup, Randleman missed a jumper with 26 seconds left. Mike Bothwell, who led the Paladins with 29 points, drove toward the bucket in an attempt to give Furman the lead in the closing seconds.
Izunabor came for the weak side and blocked Bothwell’s shot. Austin grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made both free throws. With six seconds left, the Paladins still had time to tie with a 3, but Bothwell misfired at the buzzer.
HPU only trailed for about a two-minute stretch in the middle of the second half. The Panthers led 57-47 with 15:14 left before the Paladins went on a 12-0 run and took their first lead with 11:13 to go.
After an exchange of baskets, Randleman drove for a layup. HPU stayed in front the rest of the way.
Garrett Hein added 15 and Pegues 12 for Furman.
HPU returns to action Friday in the Qubein Center against Queens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.