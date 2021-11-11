A capsule look at Friday's High Point University basketball games:
MEN
HPU (1-0) AT NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS (1-0)
Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Ill.
When: 8 p.m. Eastern
TV: BTN+
Last game: HPU defeated Shenandoah University 108-59; Northwestern defeated Eastern Illinois 80-56
Of note: Game is part of Legends Classic, which sends HPU to Notre Dame on Tuesday and brings Howard, Georgia State and William & Mary to the Qubein Center for a mini-tournament Nov. 20-21. . .Northwestern defeated Eastern Illinois 80-56. The Wildcats are coached by former Duke star Chris Collins. .Junior guard Boo Buie scored 17 points to lead Northwestern in win over E. Illinois. . .Wildcats will have size advantage with two regular players measuring 6-10.
WOMEN
EAST CAROLINA PIRATES (1-0) AT HPU (0-1)
Where: Qubein Center
When: 7 p.m.
TV: ESPN+ .
Last meeting: HPU won 72-70 on Nov. 19, 2007.,
Last game: HPU lost 68-66 to Elon when a last-second shot failed to fall. ECU lost to Middle Tennessee, 70-49
Of note: Pirates went 8-14 and posted a win over Virginia last season, their first under Kim McNeil. . .Taniyah Thompson, who averaged 12 points per game, is the top returning scorer for ECU. . .Thompson scored 11 in season-opening loss to Middle Tennessee.
