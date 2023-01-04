HIGH POINT — A shortcoming that plagued the High Point University men’s basketball team reemerged and proved to be costly again Wednesday night as they suffered a sixth straight defeat.
The Panthers hit just 11 of 21 free throws, with several of the misses hurting a rally down the stretch, while UNC Asheville hit 18 of 25 and escaped with a 76-72 victory in a foul-riddled contest inside the Qubein Center.
“Free throw shooting, that’s been our Achilles Heel man,” HPU head coach G.G. Smith said. “We’ve tried all kinds of things, We play games, we shoot 100 every other day. We have to figure out how to make them. And you can’t have the other team’s best player shoot 17 free throws. It just can’t happen.”
The Asheville player referenced by Smith was Drew Pember, who was the preseason choice to win Big South player of the year. A nonfactor in the first half, he finished with 28 points that included 12 of 17 shooting at the foul line and 4 of 10 from 3.
HPU led 37-28 at the half. But the Panther had a miscommunication breakdown that left Pember free to make a wide-open 3 to start the second half and that seemed to set the spark for a 19-6 run that included five 3s and put Asheville ahead 47-43 with 15 minutes left.
HPU got as close as one at 51-50 with just 12 minutes to go but never found a way to regain control. A 6-0 run that included Pamber going 4 of 6 at the line and dished to Nick McMiullen for a layup put the Bulldogs up 63-52 with just under eight minutes to go.
HPU’s best piece of free throw shooting — Jaden House and Abdoulay Thiam hitting two free throws each back-to-back — cut the lead to 71-71 with 12.3 seconds left. HPU lost a free-throw shooting contest the rest of the way.
After Asheville made two, the Bulldogs started fouling HPU quickly on each possession to prevent the Panthers from taking a 3-point shot. Bryant Randleman made 1 of 2, which was matched by Pember. Randleman missed two, leaving the lead at three, and Pember hit a clincher with 3.4 seconds left.
A total of 48 fouls were called, 24 on each team.
The Panthers, who haven’t won since Dec. 6, dropped to 8-7 and 0-3 in the Big South. UNC Asheville, which blew a15-point lead against Winthrop on Saturday, improved to 10-6, 2-1.
Jaden House led the Panthers with 17 points. Randleman added 14 while Ahmard Harvey had 11, all in the first half, and Thiam netted 10.
HPU started slowly but after Smith started substituting, the Panthers picked up their play and scored seven straight points for a 10-9 lead and stayed in front for the remainder of the period.
