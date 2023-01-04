HPTSPTS-01-05-23 HPU MEN.jpg

High Point University’s Jaden House goes up for a basket against UNC-Asheville’s Fletcher Abee during Wednesday’s game at the Qubein Center.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A shortcoming that plagued the High Point University men’s basketball team reemerged and proved to be costly again Wednesday night as they suffered a sixth straight defeat.

The Panthers hit just 11 of 21 free throws, with several of the misses hurting a rally down the stretch, while UNC Asheville hit 18 of 25 and escaped with a 76-72 victory in a foul-riddled contest inside the Qubein Center.

