ASHEVILLE — Tajon Jones scored 18 points and Drew Pember added 17 as hot-shooting UNC Asheville defeated High Point University 89-63 in Big South men’s basketball action televised by ESPNU from Kimmel Arena on Thursday.

Conference leader Asheville hit 31 of 56 shots (55.4%) that included 10 of 22 from 3 as it won for the ninth game in a row and improved to 18-6 and 10-1 in the league.

