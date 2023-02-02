ASHEVILLE — Tajon Jones scored 18 points and Drew Pember added 17 as hot-shooting UNC Asheville defeated High Point University 89-63 in Big South men’s basketball action televised by ESPNU from Kimmel Arena on Thursday.
Conference leader Asheville hit 31 of 56 shots (55.4%) that included 10 of 22 from 3 as it won for the ninth game in a row and improved to 18-6 and 10-1 in the league.
Abdoulaye Thiam scored 17 as the Panthers made 23 of 59 shots (39%) overall and just 6 of 25 from beyond the arc. Ahmard Harvey registered a double-double, adding 11 points and pulling down 10 rebounds as HPU suffered a fourth straight defeat and fell to 10-13 and 2-9 in the league.
Zack Austin and Jaden House each added 10 as they hit a combined 5 of 20 shots.
HPU led in the early minutes before Jamon Battle’s layup put Asheville ahead 13-12 with 13:46 left to play in the first half. Up 22-19, the Bulldogs went on a 19-6 run and led 41-25 with 2:46 left in the first half.
Asheville led 48-33 at the half and stayed at least 11 ahead the rest of the way.
HPU’s Ahmil Flowers, who has been sidelined by a knee injury since before the start of last season, played five minutes and scored two points.
The Panthers return to action on Saturday at home against Charleston Southern.
