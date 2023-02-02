NEWPORT NEWS — High Point University finished fourth in the Atlantic 10 preseason men’s lacrosse poll announced this week.

Richmond was picked as the favorite in the first season that the A-10 is sponsoring men’s lacrosse. The Spiders received four first-place votes and finished with 33 points. Saint Joseph’s received the other two first-place votes and wound up second with 29 points. Massachusetts was third with 20 points, followed by HPU (19 points), Hobart (18) and St. Bonaventure (7).

