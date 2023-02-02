NEWPORT NEWS — High Point University finished fourth in the Atlantic 10 preseason men’s lacrosse poll announced this week.
Richmond was picked as the favorite in the first season that the A-10 is sponsoring men’s lacrosse. The Spiders received four first-place votes and finished with 33 points. Saint Joseph’s received the other two first-place votes and wound up second with 29 points. Massachusetts was third with 20 points, followed by HPU (19 points), Hobart (18) and St. Bonaventure (7).
Richmond, Saint Joseph’s, UMass and St. Bonaventure are full members of the A-10, and Hobert and HPU are competing in the A-10 men’s lacrosse as associate members. Richmond and HPU previously played men’s lacrosse in the Southern Conference, which stopped sponsoring the sport.
Brayden Mayea was the only Panther selected to the preseason All-Conference team.
Named All- Southern Conference last season, Mayea started all 15 games and scored in all but one as he finished with 40 goals and nine assists. He also picked up 35 ground balls and tallied 13 caused turnovers.
