CHARLOTTE — High Point University continued to put its early season overtime woes in the past Wednesday.
Getting clutch shots and rebounds from freshman Zack Austin, the Panthers pulled away in an extra five minute period and defeated Hampton 84-77 in the first round of the Big South men’s basketball tournament at Bojangles Coliseum
The seventh-seeded HPU improved to 14-17 and advanced to play Winthrop in the quarterfinals on Friday at 6 p.m.
The Panthers went 0-4 in four overtime games early in the season, one 68-64 at Hampton on Jan. 22. HPU won its other overtime challenge against UNC Asheville on Feb. 5.
“It’s just the experience,” Austin said of the overtime victory. “We’ve been in so many. We know what we have to do, what we have to control. We know if we stay patient, it’s going to come.”
Austin, who led the Panthers with 24 points and 16 rebounds, hit two big 3s as he scored seven in the extra period. He also grabbed three rebounds after the Pirates (9-19) missed shots down the stretch. HPU was up just one when Austin hit a pull-up 3 with 3:09 to go. Deuce Dean, who led the Pirates with 28 points, hit the last of his tournament single-game record 18 free throws on his record 25th attempt with 2:52 left, and then fouled out on a charge drawn by Rob Peterson III.
Austin hit a 3 with the shot-clock winding down with 1:22 left, putting the Panthers ahead 81-75.
“The first one was a little pump fake, that was easy,” Austin said. “The second one, I don’t know if it was one that (head coach G.G. Smith) really liked. I drove the ball and saw the shot clock. I just felt it I guess.
Added Smith: “It was one of those, ‘No, no…oh that’s a great shot right there.’ ”
HPU hit 3 of 6 free throws on its next three possessions while Hampton didn’t score again until the final 20 seconds, its offense hampered as Dean and three other starters sat on the bench after fouling out.
Austin scored 13 in the first half but then disappeared and scored only four in the second.
“I wasn’t as aggressive in the second half,” Austin said. “It wasn’t about the defense. I wasn’t as aggressive. When it got to overtime, we needed to make big plays, and I was happy to do that.”
Smith took responsibility for Austin’s lack of production in the second half, in which Hampton wiped out an 11-point deficit.
“We need to get him going early in the second half,” Smith said. “He kind of disappeared and that was our fault. When a team comes back like that, we’ve got to make sure he gets shots. He was more aggressive the last 10 minutes of regulation and in overtime.”
Jaden House picked up some of the scoring load in the second half, netting 11 of his 19 points. Alex Holt and John-Michael Wright each had 13 points, and Bryant Randleman added 10.
The nailbiter was much different than HPU’s lopsided victory over Hampton on Saturday in the Qubein Center.
Hampton controlled most of the first 14 minutes, building a 27-19 lead before HPU ended the half on a 20-1 run to go up 39-28,
Wright started the flurry with a jumper and added a three-point play off a drive, and the two buckets seemed to open up the Hampton defense. Holt added a three-point play, House canned a 3, Holt got another bucket underneath, Austin hit a 3 and Randleman sank two free throws and a layup.
Hampton got back in it with a 8-1 run that cut HPU’s lead to 46-44 with 13:46 to go. The Pirates took their only lead of the second half at 66-65 with just under three minutes left. HPU regained the lead on Holt’s 3-point play after an Austin miss and went up 70-67 on Austin’s dunk.
Hampton put the ball in Dean’s hands on its last two possessions. He was fouled going to the basket both times and made four free throws, the last two knotting the score at 71-71 with 13.3 seconds left.
Najee Garvin added 15 points for the Pirates and grabbed 13 rebounds for a double-double.
“It was a hard-fought game, I guess that’s the best way you can put it,” Hampton coach Ed Joyner said.
In earlier action, Charleston Southern upended UNC Asheville 79-78 and North Carolina A&T defeated Radford 78-71.
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.