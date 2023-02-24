HIGH POINT — Encouraged by their recent improved play at home, the High Point University men’s basketball team looks to take it on the road in their regular-season finale today at Winthrop and in next week’s Big South Conference tournament at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.

The Panthers were better in all four of their February games in Qubein Arena, beating Charleston Southern 81-73 on Feb, 4, staging a huge comeback in a close loss to Longwood on Feb. 11, then posting back-to-back wins in their two most recents games, dominating USC Upstate 81-66 last Saturday and coming from 18 down to defeat Radford 69-64 on Wednesday.

