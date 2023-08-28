HIGH POINT — Alex Abril provided the brightest moment for the High Point University men’s soccer team on an otherwise frustrating night Sunday at Vert Stadium.
Abril, who missed last season because of a catastrophic knee injury, scored the equalizer in the 68th minute and the Panthers settled for a 1-1 tie against St. Peter’s despite holding a 29-shot advantage in their home opener.
“That’s the best part of tonight,” HPU head coach Zach Haines said, “There are a lot of guys in the locker room who are angry, frustrated, upset, you name all the negative emotions. But the best thing is Alex Abril is back playing soccer at Vert Stadium. He worked hard to come and sacrificed a lot to be here for a sixth year. Some people might have the adversity he’s met and called it but he’s come back and is a better player than he was before.”
HPU fired 31 shots, which tied for the sixth-most in program history, including 19 in the second half. But 21 were off-target and St. Peter’s keeper Pedro Alves made nine saves. The Peacocks had just two shots, both on goal.
Abril made the most of an opportunity when a shot was deflected out of the crease. He corralled it just outside the top of the box and blasted a shot past Alves, who was later kicked in the chest by a teammate while making one save and hurt his wrist making another save with just over three minutes left.
St. Peter’s notched its goal in the 36th minute when Conlan Paventi controlled a long pass into the Peacock’s offense third and launched a shot from the right side that went over HPU keeper Justin Stewart and hit in the left top corner of the net.
“It’s a hard one right now, with the stats 31-2 in shots and 11-1 in corner kicks,” Haines said. “We had a lot of momentum in the second half but we need to finish our chances and more quality in the final third. But we need to be switched on. We can’t spot them a goal in one moment where we get it wrong although it was an incredible finish. . .I like our resilience. We kept going and found the equalizer. We had so many chances and it wasn’t our night.”
Abril led the Panthers with 10 shots and three on goal. Anthony Ramierz, a freshman from Thomasville, had five, Brendan Krueger fourth and Noah Holmes three.
HPU (0-0-1) plays host to Evansville on Friday at 7 p.m.
BOONE — After waiting out a three-hour lightning delay, High Point University and Appalachian State battled to a scoreless tie in nonconference women’s soccer on Sunday.
HPU outshot App State, 12-6, in the second half alone with a handful of chances coming in the final minutes. Overall, HPU held a 16-11 advantage in shots.
Meg Roden was back on the pitch after a game absence and led with four shots, three of them on goal, while Lindsey DeHaven and Fain Buete had three shots apiece.
Ellyn Casto grabbed four saves in goal as the Panthers went to 1-1-2. Appalachian St, is 2-1-1
HPU returns to action when it plays host to Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday at 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
HARRISONBURG, Va. — High Point University’s volleyball won one match and lost two as it opened the season Friday-Sunday.
The Panthers lost 25-21, 25-18, 23-25, 20-25, 15-15 against host James Madison on Friday, defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 14-25, 25-23, 25-18 and 25-12 on Saturday fell 25-22, 22-25, 25-19, 26-23 against Ohio in the James Madison Invitational.
Outside hitter Dylan Maberry, the only returning starter from last year’s Big South championship squad and the Big South preseason player of the year, smashed 57 kills and four service aces, scooped 26 digs and blocked nine shots in the three matches and was named to the All-Tournament team.
Outside hitter Christine Graf, a grad transfer from California Baptist, smashed 32 kills and freshman Kennedy Louisell slapped 17.
Junior setter Allie Gray, a transfer from Arizona State, had 112 assists for the three matches. Jordyn Schilling, a sophomore transfer from West Virginia, had 50 digs while Regina Tijernia, a grad transfer from Texas-Rio Grande Valley, had 42 and Gray provided 21.
Freshman middle blocker BayLea Sparks stopped 17 shots.
The Panthers next sees action in the Army Invitational, where they face Liberty on Thursday, Yale on Friday and Army on Saturday.
