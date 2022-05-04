HIGH POINT — The High Point University men’s lacrosse will seek to salvage its season in the Southern Conference tournament that begins today at Vert Stadium.
The defending-champion Panthers are the No. 3 seed and will face No. 2 Richmond at 8 p.m. while top-seed Jacksonville battles No. 4 Virginia Military Institute at 5 p.m. in the four-team tournament. The winners play Sunday at noon, with the champions receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.
Richmond crushed HPU 16-5 in Vert Stadium on April 23 and the Panthers were upended by Mercer 14-11 to finish a disappointing 2-3 in the league and a three-way tie for third with Mercer and VMI.
HPU is led by Asher Nolting, who was named the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year for the third time on Tuesday in balloting by the league’s coaches.
Nolting, a fifth-year attackman, leads the SoCon and ranks fifth in NCAA Division I with 5.57 points per game and leads the league and ranks second nationally with 3.36 assists per game. He has 78 points this season, second-most in a season in SoCon history behind only his own record of 92 from 2019, when he earned his second straight Offensive Player of the Year award. Nolting’s 47 assists this season are just one shy of his own record, which he also set in 2019.
Nolting was the only Panther selected to the All-Conference first team, which was dominated by seven players from Jacksonville, which went undefeated in the league. Senior midfielder Hunter Vines, fifth-year defender P.J. Peters and senior Trey Smith were HPU players chosen to the second team.
