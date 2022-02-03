HIGH POINT — High Point University men’s lacrosse coach Jon Torpey admits questions remain about his team as the season is about to start.
The Panthers return All-American candidate Asher Nolting, Brayden Mayea and Jack Vanover beke at attack, experienced midfielders Hunter Vines and Koby Russell, faceoff specialist Collin Hoben and their main goalie Parker Green.
But, Tropey is faced with replacing his top goal scorer Kevin Rogers (who was a graduate transfer), another top offensive threat in Dalton Sulver and faceoff leader Davis Sampere from a squad that went 8-6, defeated Richmond for the Southern Conference tournament title and lost to Duke in the NCAA tournament.
He will get an idea who can play against top talent right off the bat when the Panthers open the season Saturday at Maryland, which lost in last season’s national championship match to Virginia and is ranked No. 2 in Inside Lacrosse’s preseason poll.
The Terrapins are part of another grueling nonconference schedule that includes the preseason No. 1 Cavaliers and No. 3 Duke in the first five matches, plus preseason No. 6 North Carolina a little later.
“At this point, we’re still a bit of work in progress as far as what we want to do schematically as far as what we want to do as far as our core offense and defense,” Torpey said. “I feel we have a good idea of that, what we do on the ride, what we do on the clear, man-up, man-down, what we’re doing in the middle third of the field and in transition.
“But, we’re trying to figure out some pieces of the puzzle because of graduation with some high-end players. That’s the thing we’ve got to look at. We were hoping to have that figured out from playing two Division I scrimmages and one against Belmont Abbey, but Belmont Abbey was canceled because of the weather, so we’re a little behind there . . . We’re not 100% where we want to be, but we’re not in the worst place.”
Rogers was the biggest loss after scoring a team-leading 38 goals and dishing 11 assists. Sulver tallied 21 goals and Sampere was one of the top defenders, winning 83 of 175 faceoffs and snaring a team-leading 51 groundballs.
Torpey said the replacement of Rogers’ production will come from a group of people.
“There are some holes to fill and it won’t be the job of one guy, it will be the job of multiple guys to make sure we’ve got two or three guys on each midfield line who can shoulder the burden,” Torpey said.
Torpey does not know if grad student Nolting will return to more of a goal-scoring role after netting 27 while logging 45 assists in setting up Rogers and others.
“(Nolting) has done a good job of being a balanced player,” Tropey said. “It came into fruition in the middle of last year. When he sees how much attention it takes off him when he gets other guys involved, and if we can play with six on the perimeter or five on the perimeter and one inside who are threats, it takes a load off him. If he’s making the right reads early in the game, then attention comes off him at the end of the game and he becomes what he had been in the past and that’s an Alpha-male dodger.”
Mayea is the top returning goal scorer with 37. Vines had 14 goals, Vanoverbeke nine and Russell eight. Torpey said seniors Michael Ippolito and Jaxson Lamb could become parts of the solution.
“We’ve got a bunch of guys right now in the midfield who are doing good things and have the potential to play some ball for us,” Torpey said. “And on the attack, Vanoverbeke’s been great. Brayden Mayea is one of the best in the country for the position he plays inside riding and moving off play. There are a lot of guys who give us personality down there.”
By playing Maryland first thing, Torpey said he could find out quickly who might produce the best. More players than normal might see action against the Terps as part of the evaluation process.
“The guy who you think can do something and then he’s coming out of the tunnel at Maryland with 5,000 people in the stands and the music blasting, he might not be where he needs to be or struggling between the ears and not able to focus,” Torpey said. “That might be something we haven’t seen. We’re going to get answers in each game we play, but this one is going to give us a lot.”
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519 | @HPEgreer
