HIGH POINT – The 2023 season is one of change for High Point University men’s lacrosse.
The Panthers are in a new conference, the Atlantic 10, after the Southern Conference dropped the sport after a loss of teams, and are adapting to life without one of the best players in program history, Asher Nolting, who is second in goals and first in assists all-time in school history.
Not everything is new, since HPU has a solid core group returning. But the loss of Nolting from a team that tied for third in SoCon at 2-3 and finished 7-8 overall helped result in the Panthers landing fourth among six teams in preseason voting by the A-10 coaches.
“For us, it seems like a lot of people are sleeping on our team and not understanding that yes, we did lose one of the best players in the country with Asher, but as I said in the fall, he put the guys behind him in a really good position,” HPU head coach Jon Torpey said. “We’ve got a great group of older guys leading and a great group of younger guys buying in. I like the vibe. They’ve taken on an us-against-the-world mentality”
The Panthers will have one preseason All-A-10 selection in Branden Mayea, who led the team with 40 goals last season, along with other proven scorers, experienced defenders and returning goalie Parker Green when the lights come on for real at Duke on Tuesday.
They have an exhibition match at Marquette under their belts. Torpey said it was used as a practice run with air travel in addition to game play since the team will fly to at least two and maybe a third A-10 road game this season.
With Nolting now in the pros, Torpey said the offense no longer will run through one person. Nolting by far led the team in assists last season with 47.
“From his freshman year to his fifth year, we gave him the opportunity to take control of the offense,” Torpey said. “(Possessions) would often start with him and end with him. This year, it’s been more of getting all six guys involved in the offense. Let’s get the ball spinning more and go from a primary one-person dodge offense to let’s see if we compress the defense with more ball movement. That’s been the biggest difference.”
In addition to Mayea, the Panthers return Jack Vanoverbekle (19 goals, 10 assists), Michael Ippolito (17 goals), Hunter Vines (16 goals, 6 assists) and Jack Sawyer (13 goals, 10 assists).
“It’s still a savvy, veteran group that we have,” Torpey said.
The Panthers also return their main face-off specialist Colin Hoben, who won 103 in 111 chances, plus Joey Dahlkemper (41 of 112) and Luca Accardo, who won five times in six tries against Marquette. Grant Ammann, a grad student who has already been a pro draft pick, leads the defense.
The Panthers were forced to find a new home when defections left the SoCon with the less than the six teams needed for an NCAA automatic berth. HPU was granted an associate membership in the A-10 for lacrosse along with Hobart (which is Division III in other sports) in forming a new six-team league with full A-10 members Richmond (which had been in the SoCon), St. Bonaventure, St. Joseph’s and Massachusetts.
