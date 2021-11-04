HIGH POINT -- Opening basketball night in High Point University’s new arena was a roaring success.
Not every chair in the 4,500-seat Qubein Arena was full but it close, producing a crowd almost three times larger than the biggest one that ever graced the old Millis Center.
They had plenty to cheer about in a $170 million state-of-the-art facility with up-tp-date amenities including a massive video board.They roared when the court was officially dedicated in honor of current head coach Tubby Smith and his wife Donna, who provided a seven-figure donation toward the arena’s construction.
Once the game began, there was plenty to roar about from start-to-almost-the-finish, even though it was an exhibition game, as HPU blasted Mt. Olive 95-70, a Division II school that went 5-15 last season.
“It was loud,” Smith said. “It was so loud I couldn’t hear. I thought something was wrong with mears. But it’s a beautiful arena, a beautiful facility, and a beautiful place.”
Mt. Olive was chosen as the first opponent because HPU president Nido Qubein, for whom the arena is named with his wife, began his undergraduate studies there before getting his degree from HPU.
“We appreciate Mount Olive playing this exhibition,” Smith said. “They were missing some players and we were, too. We got through it.. We got through this preseason exhibition and now we have to concentrate on the real games. I thought we played hard even though we had that lull.”
HPU sprinted out to a 12-0 in the first 3:30 against the Trojans, who did not have a starter over 6-7.
The route continued from there as the Panthers enjoyed balanced scoring and did not have to depend on John-Michael Wright, the All-Big South selection who averaged 20.7 points per game last season.
Wright was the fifth player to score, following the other four starters -- Zach Austin, Emmanuel Izunabor, Jaden House and Rob Peterson III. Wright tallied for the first time with 13:20 left, starting a 19-5 run that made it 37-13 with 9:27 to play.
Smith went to his bench during part of that tear and put his starters back in with 7:30 to go.
When the half was over, the Panthers had shot 61.4 percent from the floor, held Mount Olive to 23.1 and led 59-24, with Austin, a freshman who redshirted last year, leading the way followed by Izunabor and House..
The lead reached 42 with 16:42 to go and Smith let his reserves play for about nine minutes before the starters returned with the lead down having dwindled to the 30 range..
Austin led the Panthers with 20 points on 9 of 15 shooting.
“It wasn’t hard to get going after I hit that first shot,” Austin said, “I was just feeding off the energy of the crowd. Having to sit out last year kind of hurt, But at the same time, it was my fault. I was ready to come back and show what I can do.”
Izunabor added 16 on 8 of 10 shooting that featured several dunks. House had 14 and Wright 13. Izunabor had 17 rebounds, Wright 10 and Austin 9.
“Last year we didn’t have the depth,” Smith said. “Zach wasn’t eligible last year and he can hit the outside shot score. Jaden is shooting better and Manny. It’s going to take a load off John-Michael. They gave us a lot of different looks. Zach hit his first shot and that kind of got us going.”
The Panthers cooled in the second half and shot 52 per cent for the game while the Trojans finished at 32.9 per cent.
Ryan Archey was Mt. Olive’s leading scorer with 14. No other Trojan reached double figures.
Smith said the court dedication was humbling. It included a video of his life story and included pictures of his parents.
The Panthers were without four players.Sophomore guard Ahmil Flowers and freshman forward Jake Koverman are sidelined by injuries. Bryant Randleman, who was expected to be the starting point guard, and graduate transfer and Wesleyan Christian alum David Caraher are suspended for what Smith said was a violation of team rules.
“They’ll play for us at some point,” Smith said.
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519
