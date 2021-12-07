HIGH POINT — Battling back from a horrid first half, the High Point University men’s basketball team survived Tuesday.
The Panthers wiped out a 15-point deficit and held off Division III Guilford, 64-59, on a night when the memory of coach Jerry Steele was honored at the Qubein Center.
“We needed to extend our defense and we did,” HPU coach Tubby Smith said. “We needed to pick up our defensive intensity and we did. We only had seven turnovers after having 12 in the first, so that was huge. We picked up the rebounding because we got outrebounded in the first half.”
The Panthers outscored the Quakers 43-23 in the second half after trailing 36-21 after a first 20 minutes in which they were thoroughly outplayed.
HPU mounted the comeback by hitting 65% of their field goal attempts (13 of 20) while Guilford made just 8 of 23 shots. The Panthers stayed in front down the stretch despite another lackluster effort at the free throw line, hitting 13 of 23 in the second half that included 5 of 12 in the last 4:08,
“I tell the team all the time that the most insignificant score in sports is the halftime score,” Smith said, “We showed a lot of character, a lot of toughness. The free throw shooting is a problem that we need to solve. It seemed to be contagious like some of our guys. Some of them are coughing. It seems there’s a bug going around. We had just 10 at practice and some of them were under the weather tonight. But that’s no excuse.”
HPU opened the second half on a 12-3 run to get within 39-33 and a subsequent 9-4 run got the Panthers within 46-45 with 10:43 to go. HPU finally took the lead for the first time when John-Michael Wright swished a 3 to make it 52-50 with 7:54 left.
The Panthers never trailed against and went ahead for good at 56-54 on a Wright bucket with 3:24 left.
“I was impressed with heart and fortitude to come back and get this win,” Smith said.
Wright led the Panthers with 17 points. Bryant Randleman had 15, and Zack Austin added 14 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.
HPU did little right on offense in the first half, hitting just eight field goals to go with the 12 turnovers, as the Quakers never trailed. Leading 20-15, Guilford went on a 16-6 run as HPU stumbled over the last 8:56 of the period.
“We’re happy to get the win with Guilford,” Smith said. “Coach Palombo had them ready to play. We tried a little bit of everything and they took us out of everything in the first half.”
Julius Burch, who was a standout at Southern Guilford, led the Quakers with 19 points. Liam Ward had 13 and Tyler Dearman 10.
Before the game, there was a video tribute to Steele, who coached at Guilford and HIgh Point, and Steele’s wife Kitty and their family received a standing ovation.
The video tribute included comments from Smith, who played for Steele in the 1972-73 season, and former Wake Forest coach Dave Odom, who played for Steele at Guilford.
“I was emotionally drained listening to comments from coach Odom and being there with coach Steele’s family after losing him back in the summer,” Smith said. “That brings back some emotions and that might have had something to do (with our start). I hope it didn’t but I’m human.”
