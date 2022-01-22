HIGH POINT — The refrain was familiar and not at all pleasing for the High Point University men’s basketball team on Saturday.
The Panthers lost their third straight close Big South game on the road and the fourth in overtime this season, falling to host Hampton 68-64 in HU’s Convocation Center. HPU rallied after trailing by four at halftime then scored just two points in the extra period.
The Panthers’ prior extra period losses this season were at home to Georgia State, Furman and UNC Wilmington. HPU fell to 7-11, 1-3, with the two previous conference losses on last second shots to USC Upstate and Charleston Southern.
It was the first victory since Dec. 9 for the Pirates, who climbed to 5-10, 1-3 and snapped a four-game losing streak.
John Michael-Wright led the Panthers with 17 points.
HPU resumes play Monday against Winthrop in the Qubein Center at 6 p.m.
