HIGH POINT — If the High Point University men’s basketball team doesn’t play at a fast pace against Division II Lees-McRae tonight in the Qubein Center and junior Jaden House isn’t a key part of the offense, it will break a trend it set in winning its first two games.
It was no surprise that HPU was able to run against Division III Pfeiffer in its season opener. The Panthers weren’t hesitant to do it in a 91-80 victory over Southern Conference member Wofford in which they had 29 fast break points, jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first half and scored more than 90 points in regulation against a Division I team, the first time since rolling up 100 against William & Mary in the opener for the 2017-18 season.
Facing a team that has scored at least 90 points twice appears to present a challenge for the Bobcats, who have defeated Carson-Newman 73-70 and lost to UVa-Wise 90-65. The game against HPU is an exhibition for Less-McRae.
Against Wofford, House led the way with a career-high 33 points after scoring 22 against Pfeiffer.
“Every game, that’s the way we want to play, getting it up the court,” House said. “We want to try to kick it up and get easy buckets. If we have to slow it down, we can get in our sets and play our basketball, but first thing, we want to kick it up.”
House scored16 of his points in a game-deciding 29-17 run over almost nine minutes that put the Panthers up 80-60 with 5:47 to go.
“I felt like I had to get out there and help,” House said. “I picked up a couple of fouls early and had to sit. The second half, I just wanted to come out and help my team.”
HPU mustered the big run after Wofford cut a 19-point deficit to 8 largely by hitting a series of open 3s.
“We over-helped a little bit, and their point guard did a good job finding the open man,” HPU coach G.G. Smith said. “We didn’t rotate over, but we kept scoring, and it didn’t hurt as much. We have to do a better job defending those corner 3s.”
Another area in which the Panthers look to improve is cutting down on the amount of fouls committed. HPU was whistled for 27 against Wofford as big men Emmanuel Izunabor, Alex Holt and Ahmard Harvey got into foul trouble guarding the Terriers 6-8 center B.J. Mack.
Izunabor picked up two quick fouls, and Holt committed three and Harvey two in the first half as head coach G.G. Smith shuttled them in and out. Harvey fouled out, and Izunabor and Holt finished with four fouls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.