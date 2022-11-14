HIGH POINT — If the High Point University men’s basketball team doesn’t play at a fast pace against Division II Lees-McRae tonight in the Qubein Center and junior Jaden House isn’t a key part of the offense, it will break a trend it set in winning its first two games.

It was no surprise that HPU was able to run against Division III Pfeiffer in its season opener. The Panthers weren’t hesitant to do it in a 91-80 victory over Southern Conference member Wofford in which they had 29 fast break points, jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first half and scored more than 90 points in regulation against a Division I team, the first time since rolling up 100 against William & Mary in the opener for the 2017-18 season.

