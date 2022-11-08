HIGH POINT — Hitting almost three-quarters of its field goal attempts in the first half, the High Point University men’s basketball team built a huge lead and opened the season with a 109-71 romp over Division III Pfeiffer on Monday in the Qubein Center.
Getting into the paint on fastbreaks and in their halfcourt offense against the smaller Falcons, the Panthers hit 17 of their first 20 shots in fashioning a 44-22 lead with 7:38 left in the first half. A 12-3 run pushed the lead to 60-29 with 1:45 left in the period and the Panthers led 64-30 at halftime after hitting 24 of 33 shots from the field and holding a 38-18 scoring advantage in the paint and a 24-14 margin on the boards.
Pfeiffer hit just a third of their first half shots and committed 10 turnovers on the way to 23 for the game.
“The game plan was to pressure defensively,” HPU head coach G.G. Smith said. “We wanted our point guards to pressure their point guards. We had a size advantage. Our pressure wore them down midway of the first half and the first five or six minutes of the second half. It got a little out of hand after that, but these types of games are tough, playing a non-D1. You should win, and your guys should play well. Overall we did a good job with our pressure.”
The Eagles managed an early 3-2 lead before HPU went on an 11-0 run led by Jaden House, who scored 10 of the Panthers first 15 on the way to a team-high 23. The Panthers led by double digits for the last 61 minutes.
House hit 8 of his 10 field goal tries, including 2 of 4 from 3, and made 5 of 7 free throws.
“I don’t take any team lightly whenever I play,” House said. “I play as hard as I can, get a breather, come back in and play as hard as I can. I just go out there and do what I usually do.”
Abdoulaye Thiam added 17 that included 11 in an 18-0 run early in the second half that put HPU up 80-32 with 15 minutes left. Alex Holt had 14 that included 10 in the first half and Zach Austin netted 12. Emamuel Izunabor grabbed eight rebounds while Ahmard Harvey and Sam Perez had seven each.
The Panthers enjoyed their biggest lead at 86-34 with 13:34 left. Except for one stretch of about two minutes, Smith played his reserves liberally the rest of the way as all 15 players saw action. The Panthers, who cooled off in the second half and hit 40 of 75 shots for the game, hit the 100-point mark on Holt’s follow with 5:33 left.
