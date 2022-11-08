HIGH POINT — Hitting almost three-quarters of its field goal attempts in the first half, the High Point University men’s basketball team built a huge lead and opened the season with a 109-71 romp over Division III Pfeiffer on Monday in the Qubein Center.

Getting into the paint on fastbreaks and in their halfcourt offense against the smaller Falcons, the Panthers hit 17 of their first 20 shots in fashioning a 44-22 lead with 7:38 left in the first half. A 12-3 run pushed the lead to 60-29 with 1:45 left in the period and the Panthers led 64-30 at halftime after hitting 24 of 33 shots from the field and holding a 38-18 scoring advantage in the paint and a 24-14 margin on the boards.

