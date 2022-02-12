HIGH POINT — Late in the second half and with Campbell clearly in control, an attempted High Point reverse layup hit high on the backboard and dropped harmlessly on the other slide of the trim.
That was typical for the Panthers as they made just 14 field goals, shot just 28% and set a season low for points in falling 60-42 to Campbell.
“It wasn’t a good display of High Point basketball,” acting head coach G.G. Smith said. “I give Campbell credit. They came in and really defended us.They really did a good job on our big three. Our big three (John-Michael Wright, Zack Austin and Jaden House) were 6 of 25. When they do that, we’re not going to beat a lot of people.
“Campbell was more physical. We were a little too happy that we beat Presbyterian on the road. We were too complacent. And when you do that, a night like this happens.”
HPU was stagnant with little movement on offense well into the second half. The loss denied the Panthers a third straight win as they dropped to 11-14 and 5-6 in the Big South. Campbell improved to 14-9, 7-5.
“We weren’t screening,” Smith said. “Our offense has been better the past few games. Campbell took some things away and when they do that you have to become a screener. Their bigs pushed us out of the post and they were more physical than us.”
Emmanuel Izunabor led the Panthers with 10 points and Alex Holt had 8. Wright, who also struggled in an earlier season loss to the Camels, mustered just eight before fouling out with just under five minutes to play. House had just five points on 2 of 11 shooting, and Austin had just two points on 1 of 9 shooting. He did snare 11 rebounds.
Both teams struggled early. HPU led 11-6 with 11:47 left in the first half, then went without a field goal for eight minutes and 42 seconds of playing time. The Panthers trailed 22-13 before Austin’s only basket of the game cut the margin to six.
Campbell led 26-19 at the half. The Camels scored the first six points of the second half to push the lead to 12 and it fluctuated between eight and 12 until they finished the game on a 7-1 run.
HPU returns to action on Tuesday at first-place Longwood, which was handed its first conference loss by North Carolina A&T on Saturday.
HPU WOMEN 75, USC UPSTATE 59
Adding a good dose of pick and roll to the offensive repertoire, the High Point University women’s basketball team buried USC Upstate 75-59.
Shooting a season-best 60.8% (31 of 51) from the field and taking just five shots from 3, the Panthers rang up 50 points in the paint and had four players score in double figures.
Jenson Edwards led the way with 24 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing five assists. Jordan Edwards added 15 points, dished eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds. Cydney Johnson added 16 and Jaden Wrightsell 11 down low. The reliance on shots in the paint was different than the 17 shots that the Panthers made from 3 in the first meeting with Upstate this season.
“They changed how they guarded from the last time,” HPU head coach Chelsea Banbury said. “They weren’t giving up the 3. The shots weren’t there. Cyd set a ball screen early on and she scored and we kept going back to it. She was very successful doing it.”
Banbury said the Panthers worked on some pick-and-roll sets in practice on Friday.
“It’s hard to guard if you don’t know it’s coming,” Banbury said. “We’ve been trying to add it to our offense so we can score in a variety of ways.”.
The win was the sixth in a row and eighth in nine games for the Panthers,who improved to 12-11 and 9-3. Upstate lost for the first time in eight games and dropped to 18-6 and 10-3. The Spartans also lost to HPU in their previous meeting.
Upstate stayed even until the Panthers ended the second quarter on a 15-2 run in which Jenson Edwards scored twice inside than hit a 3, Jordan Edwards converted a three-point play, Jneson Edwards nailed another 3 and Johnson capped with a layup.
HPU stretched the lead to its biggest margin at 48-28 with just under six minutes left in the third quarter.The Spartans scored 12 of the next 13 points to get the lead into single digits for the last time at 49-40. High Point went on an 8-2 burst to lead 57-42 at the end of the third quarter and led by 20 for a second time at 75-55.
@HPEgreer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.