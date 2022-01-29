BUIES CREEK — With the temperatures cold outside, High Point University men’s basketball team couldn’t overcome Campbell’s red-hot shooting in Gore Arena on Saturday..
The Camels connected on 60.4% of their field goal attempts, led by 15 with just over 11 minutes to play, withstood a Panthers rally to within 3 with 1:49 to play and held on for a 77-72 Big South victory.
Jordan Whitfield and Jesus Carralero each scored 14 to lead five in double figures as the Camels repeatedly slipped past the Panthers defense, either on the dribbler or passing, and got to the basket.
Cedric Henderson added 13, Messiah Thompson 12 and Ricky Clemons 10 as Campbell won for the fifth time in six conference games after a 0-2 start and improved to 12-7, 5-3.
Zach Austin, who hit 4 of 9 from 3 and 8 of 16 field goal tries overall, led the Panthers with 21 points. Alex Holt hit 8 of 9 shots and added 18, but John-Michael Wright, the league’s leading scorer, was limited to eight points on 3 of 12 shooting. Bryant Randleman also scored eight as HPU dropped to 9-12 and 3-4.
G.G. Smith served as the Panthers head coach for the third straight game while Tubby Smith was absent because of COVID protocols.
“I thought defensively our guys were just not locked in for 40 minutes,” G.G. Smith said. “We let them shoot 60% from the field for the game, and that is not a recipe for success. We gave up way too many points in the paint, they made 24 layups in the game, which is too many for any game.”
Campbell hit 16 of 26 of its shots in leading 39-30 at the half. The Camels made 4 of their first 5 in the second half in building their biggest lead at 54-38 and made 10 of their 13 shots to lead 63-48 with 10:31 left.
HPU then scored 10 straight to put the outcome in doubt. Bryson Childress started the run with a jumper, Randleman drove for a layup and Austin hit a jumper following a steal by Childress. Randleman hit a couple of free throws and then, after a Camel turnover, sank a floater.
Campbell then ran off five straight points to push the lead to nine and led 72-64 when HPU made its last push on two free throws by Childress and Wright’s 3 from behind a screen.
That left the Panthers down 72-69 with 1:49 left, but they came up dry with the opportunity to draw closer on their next two possessions and failed to get the rebound when the Camels missed the front-end of one-and-one free throws with just over 20 seconds left. HPU resorted to fouling and the Camels made four free throws before Austin hit a 3 that cut the margin to 76-72 with 7.7 seconds left.
“Overall I thought our guys played hard,” G.G. Smith said. “We got down by 15 in the second half and fought back to cut it to three with less than two minutes to go. Then Campbell came up with a crucial offensive rebound that we gave up after a free throw and that was kind of what cost us the game in that final moment.
“I was excited to see Zack Austin shoot a pretty good percentage from the field and I was glad to see Alex Holt come off the bench and give us some quality minutes as well.”
HPU never led. Campbell jumped out to an 8-2 lead and later went on a 11-3 run to lead 24-12. HPU responded with 11 straight points that featured Austin draining two 3s and Wright burying one. The streak left the Panthers down one at 24-23. Campbell scored the next six to go up 30-23 and led 39-30 at the half.
HPU returns to action against Garnder-Webb in the Qubein Center on Wednesday.
