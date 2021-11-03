HIGH POINT — An exhibition game for the High Point University men’s basketball team tonight will serve as the opening contest in the new, state-of-the-art Nido and Marianna Arena.
The 4,200-seat arena, part of a complex that also contains a convention center and boutique hotel, replaces the 1,750 Millis Center and is named for HPU president Nido Qubein and his wife. It is opening a year behind schedule because of the pandemic.
The Panthers will face Mount Olive of Division II Conference Carolinas as will HPU women’s team on Friday. Mount Olive was chosen as the first opponent for the new arena because it is where Qubein first attended college in the U.S. before completing his undergraduate degree at then High Point College.
Before the game, Qubein will formally dedicate the court in honor of current HPU coach Tubby Smith, who along with his wife Donna contributed $1 million toward the arena’s construction.
HPU, which went 9-15 last season, returns nine players who saw significant minutes, led by preseason first-team All-Big South selection John-Michael Wright, who averaged 20.7 points and 5.2 rebounds.
Others back who saw plenty of action include centers Emmaneul Izunabor and Caden Sanchez; wings Ahmil Flowers, Jaden House, Alex Holt; and guards Bryant Randleman, Rob Peterson III and Bryson Childress. Flowers is sidelined by a knee injury.
The Panthers add redshirt forward Zack Austin, plus grand transfer and former Wesleyan standout David Caraher plus freshmen Brock Williams and forward Jake Koverman.
Austin is expected to provide another scoring threat. HPU is the third stop for Caraher, a forward who played at Houston Baptist and St. John’s. Williams, who averaged 34 points at Burlington Christian, is expected to serve as a point guard; and Koverman is a forward.
Mount Olive went 5-10 last season. The Trojans return two double-figure scorers — Alan Treakle, a 5-10 guard who averaged 10.9 points per game and Darius Spragley, a 6-2 guard who averaged 10.4 point per game.
HPU begins official play Tuesday when it plays host to Division III Shenandoah University of Winchester, Virginia.
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519
