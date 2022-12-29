FARMVILLE, Va. — Longwood continued its reign over High Point University in men’s basketball Thursday.
The Lancers scored the last 11 points in turning back a late Panthers’ rally and won 87-73 as both teams opened Big South play at Willett Hall. It was the 10th straight loss in the series for HPU, which last won on Feb. 22, 2018.
HPU failed to score on its last five possessions. Meanwhile, Longwood turned its last possessions into a three-point play, a layup and six made free throws.
Zack Austin scored 18 points in leading the Panthers, who suffered their fourth straight defeat and dropped to 8-5. Jaden House had 13 points and six rebounds and Braynt Randleman had 10.
Ahmard Harvey also grabbed six rebounds.
Longwood (9-5) finished with a 45-29 advantage on the boards as Nate Literas finished with 14 points. The Lancers also scored 20 points off 15 HPU turnovers.
Isaiah Wilkins paced Longwood’s scoring with 25 points. Zac Watson also had 14 points, and Walyn Napper and Jesper Granlund had 10 each.
HPU scored the first seven points of the game, and after Longwood scored seven straight, managed to lead by six on three occasions, the last at 20-14. The Lancers took the lead at 23-22 and led again by one at 28-27 before 11 straight points for a 39-27 halftime lead.
The Panthers return to action Saturday against USC Upstate in the Qubein Center at 2 p.m.
