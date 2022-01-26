HIGH POINT — Playing its third game in five days, the High Point University men’s basketball team held up down the stretch and defeated Radford 63-58 for a third straight Big South home victory Wednesday night.
HPU opened up a seven-point lead in the middle of the second half, then got enough stops and made enough free throws to keep the Highlanders from getting any closer than three the rest of the way.
Associate head coach G.G. Smith again directed the Panthers with head coach Tubby Smith out because of COVID protocols.
HPU didn’t make a field goal after John-Michael Wright hit a jumper from the middle of the lane with 8:17 to go for a 57-50 lead, but the Panthers made 6 of 10 at the free-throw line and held Radford to three field goals in the last 7:10.
The win came two nights after the Panthers defeated league power Winthrop and lifted 9-11 HPU to .500 in the conference at 3-3. Radford dropped to 6-13, 2-5.
The Panthers will try to get their first conference road win of the season Saturday at Campbell.
“It’s the second game in a row that we locked down in the second half, guarding the 3 and overall,” G.G.Smith said. “It was our third game in the last five days, but the last part of the second half, the guys dug down deep and played extremely hard. Brock Williams came off the bench to give up a quality 15 minutes in his first real action here. It’s the first time we’ve beaten Winthrop and Radford as a staff, so we’re really excited about that.”
Down 48-47, HPU went on a 10-2 run, primarily on drives to the basket, to go up 57-50. Jaden House scored twice during the surge, and Williams drove for a bucket, later hitting two free throws after being fouled on a drive. Wright ended it with his jumper.
“We were just trying to drive the ball and get some contact,” G.G.Smith said. “We shot our free throws well tonight. We made 70% and we’ve been shooting 60. We were just trying to drive to the basket. They had 14 free throws at half time and we had two, so that was a point of emphasis in the second half.”
Wright led the Panthers with 18 points. Zach Austin added 16. Williams, who hit two 3s in the first half, and House, had 10 each.
Radford scored just twice in the last four minutes, both on buckets by Josiah Jeffers, who led the Highlanders with 16. The second cut the lead to 61-58 witn 36.5 left.
Wright hit 1 of 2 free throws with 33.7 seconds left. Jeffers missed a floater. House made 1 of 2 free throws with 21.6 seconds left for what turned out to be the final margin when Radford misfired on its final shot and Austin dribbled the clock out.
The Highlanders shot 41.7% for the second half and were 4 of 17 from 3 for the game.
“They were making 3s early in the second half so we tried to take away the 3-point shot,” G.G. Smith said. “We did a good job of keeping them out of the paint.Even though they made some 3s in the second half we tried to keep that away. We just contested, we were physical, played hard and that was the difference.”
