HIGH POINT — Nailing down a much-needed victory in a close game Tuesday night, members of the High Point University men’s basketball team left for a four-day Christmas break on a happy note even with the cloud of another COVID surge looming.
The Panthers, who got back to .500 at 6-6, held off Florida Gulf Coast 55-52 as Jayden House made two free throws with 16 seconds left and then prevented the Owls from making a game-tying 3 in the remaining seconds.
“This was a good-feeling game going into the Christmas break,” HPU head coach Tubby Smith said. “Hopefully, we can build on this.”
The outcome was a change from overtime losses at home against Georgia State, Furman and UNC Wilmington in which the Panthers missed free throws and couldn’t get defensive stops. “We really wanted this win after losing the past few,” House said. “We’ve worked harder in practice. Nobody is happy when you lose. We’ve been in every game. So we’re going to practice and taking the extra step like (coach Tubby Smith) wants us to. He tells us every day that we’re almost there. So, we’re just going a little harder, doing the right things, being in the right spot. All of those things are coming together and we did it tonight.”
Smith said the Panthers accomplished three of their goals for the game — winning the rebounding battle, holding their turnovers to 10 or less and limiting baskets in transition.
HPU finished plus-2 on the boards, committed 10 turnovers on the none and allowed just three fastbreak points after having lapses of not getting back on defense against UNCW.
“We’re starting to learn,” Smith said. “And we’ve been close. It’s not like we’ve been playing bad. We’ve been playing well for a long time. We just haven’t been playing smart in close situations, couldn’t make some clutch free throws and couldn’t get some clutch stops. And we did that tonight.
“We’ve been in every game except Northwestern in the second half. We have to keep doing what we’re doing and getting better at what we do, executing the fundamentals and taking care of the ball like we did tonight. And our shot selection was better. And again rebounding. If you do well rebounding and taking care of the ball, you are going to win a lot of games.”
House, who led the Panthers with 14 points and grabbed six rebounds, got a scare late in the game when he banged the shoulder on his non-shooting arm.
“It was me coming in trying to get a rebound and I didn’t think (a FAU player) was going to stop right away,” House said. “My shoulder kind of folded. It took awhile of just moving it to loosen it up. But, I’m fine.”
The Panthers will return the day after Christmas, which will allow for three days of practice before leaving Tuesday for Michigan State.
“I wish they could come back tomorrow since they played so well,” Smith said. “I know they’ll enjoy being home. Basketball is tough because it’s over two of the most important holidays — Thanksgiving and Christmas. And now with this omicron, I’m really concerned.”
HPU and FAU played on a night when 23 NCAA Division I games were either postponed or canceled. Two FAU players were sidelined because of COVID and Smith said another Owl was tested postgame when he started feeling sick after playing in the last two minutes and going through the handshake line. HPU will test before it goes to Michigan State.
“They told us to go wash our hands because one of their guys started feeling sick,” Smith said. “It’s a scary thing. All we can do is tell the players just to be careful when they go home, wear your mask, they’re going to be around people who are unvaccinated . . . It’s bad. I hope we can get a little bit of control of it.”
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519 | @HPEgreer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.