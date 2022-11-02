HIGH POINT — High Point University scored twice early, held Longwood to three shots and ended the regular season with a 3-0 shutout Wednesday at Vert Stadium.
Sebastian Chalbaud and Jefferson Amaya notched the early scores in the first 13 minutes and Amaya sailed in a free kick in the last minute for his first brace of the season.
HPU, 8-4-5 overall, improved to 5-0-3 in the Big South as it clinched the No. 2 seed in the Big South tournament. The Panthers, who launched 16 shots, will host No. 3 seed USC Upstate in a semifinal match Sunday at 6 p.m.
HPU knew before the match started that Campbell had won its match and made it impossible for the Panthers to steal the No. 1. seed. The Camels play Presbyterian in the semis.
“It was kind of bittersweet,” HPU coach Zach Haines said. “Obviously, I’m pleased with the result overall, although we could have been better in some areas. Anytime you can score three and keep a clean sheet, you are pleased with how the outcome went. But this is the third straight year we’ve gone undefeated in conference, and we fell a point short despite being the only undefeated team. It stings, and they’re feeling it right now. Hopefully, that will motivate them more to go get a conference tournament championship.”
The early offensive success for the Panthers was in contrast to their two previous matches in which they had plenty of opportunities but mustered just one goal.
Chalbaud was on the right side of the box when he took a pass from Cooper Lindfelt in the eighth minute and booted a crossing shot that Lancer keeper Alexandre Durand could not stop.
In the 13th minute, Durand deflected a shot and the ball eventually went to Amaya, who zipped a strike from about 25 yards out.
“They knew about the Campbell result so it would have been understandable if they had been a little deflated, knowing this game didn’t do anything for the seeding,” Haines said. “I was afraid they would come out with a little intensity, but they didn’t, and this is the type of group they are. They want to win every game. They came out with the right mentality, and that’s the thing I was most proud of. It would have been easy to take a little something off and they didn’t. So that was great.”
Durand, who had no saves, was replaced at halftime.
Amaya launched the last-minute free kick from 40 yards and it sailed over Jeff Gates and into the top of the net, prompting a celebratory fist pump.
It was the Panthers’ sixth clean sheet of the season. Longwood mounted its only serious scoring threat when it intercepted close to goal on a failed clearing attempt in the 63rd minute. HPU keeper Holden Trent smothered the shot.
