HIGH POINT — The High Point University men’s basketball game at Longwood scheduled for Saturday is postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the HPU program, the conference announced Thursday.
The postponement is the first for the Panthers prompted by their COVID issues. HPU’s game against Winthrop in the Qubein Center scheduled for Wednesday was postponed because of COVID-19 at Winthrop, which also brought delay of the Eagles game with Campbell on Saturday.
New dates for the HPU games are to be determined.
Next game for HPU is scheduled Jan. 12 at USC Upstate. The Panthers next home game is Jan. 15 against North Carolina A&T.
The HPU women’s basketball team has been idle since Dec. 29 because of COVID issues at other schools. The Panthers game at Charleston Southern, which was to have been Jan.1, is now Feb. 17, and HPU’s home game at Radford on Jan. 4 is rescheduled for Feb. 7. No new date has been announced for HPU’s game at USC Upstate that was scheduled for Saturday.
