HIGH POINT — For the third time this season, the High Point University men’s basketball team forced overtime on Saturday.
And the third time this season, an inability to get defensive stops and missed free throws proved costly for the Panthers.
HPU rallied from 14 down in the last 9:30 to force overtime, but missed a go-ahead free throw with nine seconds left in regulation, managed to tie the score with 11 seconds left in the extra period despite missing four free throws, then gave up the game-winning bucket with two seconds left and fell to UNC Wilmington 71-69 at the Qubein Center.
The turn of events down the stretch at the end were similar to those in extra period losses to Georgia State and Furman.
“It’s pretty frustrating the way we’ve been losing games,” a subdued HPU head coach Tubby Smith said in the wake of the Panthers falling to 5-6. UNCW improved to 5-5.
John-Michael Wright, who led the Panthers with 28 points and nine rebounds, swished a 3 with 11.8 seconds left to pull HPU even at 69-69 with 11.8 seconds left in overtime.
“I can’t say enough about John-Michael Wright,” Smith said. “He’s got a heart of a lion. He’s put the team on his back and done everything possible to help us win games.”
It wasn’t enough. Wilmington put the ball in the hands of Jaylen Sims. He dribbled most of the way up the floor, went around Jaden House near the top of the key and drove down the lane for the go-ahead layup and 14 points for the game.
“You hope you can contest it and stay in front of him but there’s not a lot you can do,” Smith said. “You could go zone but our zone has been worthless. We had been putting Rob (Peterson) in for defense but couldn’t make the switch. I’d have to look at it but Jaden had four fouls and I think he was a little tentative and (Sims) knew it and drove it to the basket.
“But we had many opportunities, like we did against South Carolina State, like Furman and Georgia State. Those have been tough ways to lose games. I felt if we could stay close, we’d find a way, make a play to win. We just haven’t been able to do that yet. We will but we haven’t yet.”
HPU still had a chance but a three-quarters court pass went off Zack Austin’s outstretched fingers and out of bounds in front of the HPU bench, sealing the Panthers fate.
“He threw a curve ball all the way out of bounds and it was supposed to go to the middle of the lane or the top of the key,” Smith said. “We haven’t connected on it yet so we need to change it obviously. We’ve tried it three times and it hasn’t worked. We need to figure out what we need to do and who needs to be doing what. That’s a coaching error.”
With Seahawks defense collapsing on John-Michael Wright, Bryant Randleman became the Panthers go-to player at the end of regulation and in the overtime while UNCW relied on Shykeim Phillips in the extra period.
Randleman drove for a layup that pulled HPU even at 59-59 and was fouled with just under 10 seconds left in regulation. He missed the free throw and Phillips missed a shot at the buzzer.
Randleman also missed four free throws in overtime but he made two buckets, the second accompanied by his only free throw of the extra period that put HPU up 66-65 with 1:33 left.
“They’re going to deny everyone else, that is what happens,” Smith said of Randleman getting the ball. “But he made some great shots also. He did everything he had to do. He did everything he was supposed to do. I can’t fault him for that. We just couldn’t get a stop. We didn’t do a good job of contesting shots. . . If we don’t get the stops we need, it’s usually a long game for us because we have to do it at the defensive end. We didn’t challenge shots like we should.”
The Seahawks made 5 of 6 shots in the overtime. Phillips, who scored a season-high 17 to lead UNCW hit four of those, the last one a go-ahead bucket at 67-66 with 1:15 left. After hitting two free throws in four attempts, UNCW led 69-66 with 26 seconds to go.
HPU made just 10 of 23 free throws for the game while the Seahawks were 16 of 28. UNCW held a 43-35 advantage in rebounds.
“Free throws and rebounding were two of our problems again,” Smith said. “If you just make 10 of 23 at the line, you’re not going to win most of the time.”
HPU managed to lead for a little over five minutes in a first half that included eight lead changes and two ties. UNCW went on a 11-2 for its biggest first half lead at 28-19 and HPU closed to 29-26 at the break on House’s 3-point buzzer-beater.
The Seahawks went on a 13-2 run to forge their biggest lead at 53-39 with just over 9:30 left. HPU then rattled off eight straight points, six of them by Zack Austin, who finished with 10.
HPU pulled within 56-54 on Wright’s 3 with 2:15 to go in regulation, and after a 3 from Phillips, Wright canned another 3 and was fouled. He missed the free throw, leaving HPU down 59-57.
On HPU’s next possession, Wright drove to the bucket but UNCW knocked the ball out of bounds with six seconds on the shot clock and Wright missed a subsequent 8-footer. The Seahawks called time out, then couldn’t get the ball inbounds, setting the stage for Randleman’s game-tying basket.
“We’ve shown that type of courage, that type of toughness ”Smith said of the comeback. “Our problem is getting down 12. We should not be in that situation. Our offensive execution was poor. If we hadn’t hit some great shots, it wouldn’t have been that close.
“But I told the team I was proud of how they didn’t quit, didn’t fold. We haven’t won the close ones yet but we’ve shown the heart and toughness we’ve needed. Now we’ve got to get one of those close wins. We’ve got to find a way to finish.”
HPU returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Florida Atlantic at 7 p.m.
