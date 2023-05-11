ROCK HILL, S.C —High Point University sat atop both the men’s and women’s standings Thursday after the second day of competition in the Big South Outdoor Track and Field championships at Winthrop University’s Irwin Belk track.
HPU’s men have 149 points and hold a big lead over second-place Campbell’s 74.
Jack Trosky of the Panthers won the 3,000 meter steeplechase in 9:05.32 while teammate Aiden Morrison was fourth. Chris Van Niekirk prevailed in the shot put with a throw of 18 meters. Larry Coaxum of the Panthers was third in the triple jump as Campbell took the top two.
Evan Mills, Felix LeBalnce, Kolt Byers and David Caivano of the Panthers finished 2-5 in the decathlon behind Cameron Donoghue of Gardner-Webb.
On Wednesday, Nick Lourenco led an HPU sweep of the first five places in the pole vault. Lourenco won by clearing 4.87 meters in fewer attempts than fellow freshman teammate Reid Holloway. Adam Criag, Maxwell Robinson and Jackson Tuomey completed the top five.
Freddie Allen III was second, Michael Henson third and Coaxum third in the long jump.
Alex Hoffman won the hammer throw with a toss of 55.64 meters while Van Niekerk was disqualified. Coaxum finished third in the triple jump.
Hunter Steinau was runner-up in the 10,000 meters, finishing less than three seconds behind Sam Waldin of Charleston Southern.
UNC Asheville is third in the men’s standings with 38 points, followed by CHarleston Southern (36), Gardner-Webb (35), USC Upstate (18) and Winthrop (1).
The HPU women are in a much closer battle, holding a 23-pont lead over the Camels. The Panthers have 89 points, the Camels 66 and third-place Charleston Southern next at 42.
Sydney Horn led a Panther sweep of the first four places as she and runner-up Rachel Vesper cleared 4.26 meters. Anjali Mead was third with Horn’s sister, Mackenzie, fourth.
Alicia Dawson prevailed in the triple jump with a distance of 12.45 meters. Dawson placed third in the long jump.
Lindsey Ickes won the women’s 10,000 meters, finishing in 34:53.30. Lilly Wolf finished third in the heptathlon.
UNC Asheville is fourth in the team standings with 37 points. Radford is fifth with 29, followed by wWinthrop (25), Gardner-Webb (11) and USC Upstate (10).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.