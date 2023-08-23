HIGH POINT — High Point University’s Qubein Center will be the site of the Big South Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments in March, the league announced on Wednesday.
The league was left without a home for the tournament when the operators of the Bojangles Coliseum decided they did not want it to return after hosting it in 2021 and 2022.
The heads of the league’s nine institutions considered having the No. 1 seeds as hosts of separate tournaments but then put the combined tournament up for bids among the league’s nine schools. HPU’s bid to host in the 4,500-seat Qubein Center was chosen by the conference’s Council of Chief executive officers.
It will be the first time that HPU will be the site of the combined tournament, which is scheduled March 6-10 of next year. HPU held the women’s tournament at the Millis Center from 2009-12
The Qubein Center has been regarded as the best facility in the league since its opening in 2021. It features the second-largest video board in North Carolina, Quince Imaging court projection system, Daktronic ribbon boards, courtside suite and club level suites/loge seating, and full chairback seating throughout the arena.
“High Point University is proud and privileged to host the Big South Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, and we will do everything possible to make it an extraordinary weekend,” added High Point president Nido Qubein said. “We are investing generously in both financial and human capital to ensure a successful tournament environment. Hosting the Big South Championships is an enormous win for our city and the entire Piedmont Triad Region, with thousands visiting and staying multiple days in local hotels, shopping and dining.”
A formal press conference regarding the tournament is scheduled for Tuesday.
The league said parking will be free and that tournament format, schedules and ticket information will be announced.
HPU MEN’S BASKETBALL RECRUITING: New HPU men’s basketball coach Alan Huss has officially announced the addition of 11 players as he tries to rebuild the roster in the wake of wholesale transfers that left just three scholarship players after G.G. Smith stepped down as coach.
The new players include seven transfers and four freshmen.
The transfers are guard Tre Benham from Lipscomb, guard Kezza Griffin from Texas-ElPaso and Daytona State, guard Duke Miles from Troy, forward Liam McChesney from Illinois State,forward Kimani Hamilton from Mississippi State, formward Pavlo Dzuba from Maryland and Arizona State and Cade Potter from Utah State.
The freshman three Califonians — center Juslin Bodo Bodo, forward Denzel Hines and guard Nico Limbert — plus 3-point shooter Titas Sarigunas.
Benham, a 6-4 guard who is from Concord, averaged 7.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 52 games at Lipscomb was was all named to the ASUN All-freshman team.
Miles, a 6-3 guard at Troy, averaged 9.2 points in 49 games over three seasons at Troy. His third season was cut short by injury. McChesney, a 6-10 grad student who was selected to the Canadian national team this summer, played in 50 games over the past two seasons, averaging 17.9 minutes.
Hamilton, a 6-7 sophomore forward, was a four-star recruit of high school but saw little playing time as a freshman at Mississippi State. Giffa, a 6-2 junior from France, averaged 10.8 points in 29 games at Daytona State last season.
Dzuiba, 6-8 forward from Kyiv, Ukraine, has seen little playing time in two seasons at Maryland and one at Arizona State. Potter, who did mission work in Colombia for the Church of Latter Day Saints out of high school, redshirted his freshman year at Utah State and missed last season because of a knee injury.
Hines, a 6-7 forward from Fontana, California, was a two-time all-conference and one-time conference MVP in high school. Bodo Bodo, a 7-0 center from Cameroon and is ranked as a three-star recruit, averaged 7 points, 8 rebounds and 0.8 blocked shots per game for Southern California Academy. Limbert averaged 10 points per game in his four years of high school basketball.
