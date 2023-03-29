HIGH POINT — High Point University women’s lacrosse freshman attacker Shannon Smith scored her first collegiate game-winning goal under highly memorable circumstances Wednesday.

Smith took a pass from Mena Loescher and whipped in a shot from close range with 1:40 left in double-overtime as the Panthers edged Winthrop for a 13-12 victory after squandering a six-goal lead in the fourth quarter of the Big South opener for both teams at Vert Stadium.

