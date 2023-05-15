ROCK HILL, S.C. — The High Point University baseball team kept alive its mathematical chances of earning a spot in the Big South tournament by winning the last two games at Winthrop last weekend.

Downing the Eagles 6-1 on Saturday and 12-9 on Sunday, the Panthers (19-32) are in sixth place in the league at 11-13. They are two games behind two teams tied for third, with all having three games remaining and four moving on to the conference tournament May 25-27 at Truist Point.

Trending Videos