ROCK HILL, S.C. — The High Point University baseball team kept alive its mathematical chances of earning a spot in the Big South tournament by winning the last two games at Winthrop last weekend.
Downing the Eagles 6-1 on Saturday and 12-9 on Sunday, the Panthers (19-32) are in sixth place in the league at 11-13. They are two games behind two teams tied for third, with all having three games remaining and four moving on to the conference tournament May 25-27 at Truist Point.
Gardner-Webb and Winthrop are deadlocked for third at 13-11 and Charleston Southern is fourth at 12-12.
Campbell (21-3) has clinched the No. 1 seed and regular-season title while USC Upstate (19-5) has locked up the No. 2 seed.
HPU took control Sunday by scoring seven runs and going up 11-5 in the fourth. Josh Deslauriers opened the onslaught with a solo homer. Patrick Matthews laced a two-run double, Cole Singsank ripped a three-run double and Brett Ahalt drove in a run with a bunt single.
HPU finished with 17 hits as six batters had two or more. Ahalt went 4 for 6, Cael Chatham was 2 for 6, Adam Stuart 3 for 6, Matthews 2 for 6 with four RBIs, Singsank 2 for 5 and Deslauries 2 for 3.
Reid Viar, who replaced starter Sean Duffy in the second and pitched into the fifth, picked up the win, improving to 2-0. Braden Halladay got a save.
On Friday, HPU pitchers tossed eight scoreless innings after surrendering a solo homer in the first.
Miggy Echazarreta evened the score with an RBI single and scored the go-ahead run on a balk in the fourth. Adam Stuart homered in the sixth and the Panthers added three in the seventh on Ahalt’s two-run double and Chatham’s RBI single.
Brett Wozniak (3-2) was the winning pitcher.
