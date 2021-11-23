HIGH POINT — A rare home game against a Power 5 team will bring a former women’s head basketball coach back to High Point University today.
HPU plays host to Wake Forest in the Thanksgiving Eve contest at the Qubein Center. The Demon Deacons are coached by Jen Hoover, who guided HPU during the 2011-12 season then left for Wake, her alma mater.
Wake, which gained a bid to the NCAA Tournament for the second time ever last season, is 5-0, its best start under Hoover, who is in her 10th season. The Deacs have defeated Mercer, Cornell, UNC Greensboro, Charlotte and East Carolina.
Jewel Spear, a sophomore guard from Texas, leads Wake in scoring at 20.2 points per game and no one else is averaging more than 7.6. Olivia Summiel, a 6-2 forward, is the leading rebounder at 8.2 boards per game.
Hoover, who was a three-time All-ACC selection in the late ‘80s, became the winningest coach in Wake history last season. During her season at HPU, the Panthers were 20-13 overall and 13-5 in the Big South, lost to Liberty in the Big South tournament championship game and to N.C State in the first round of the Women’s NIT.
The Deacs have held teams 33.1% field-goal shooting including 20.6% from 3-point range.
HPU (2-2) was routed at Davidson on Saturday. The Panthers also lost to Elon as last year’s leading scorer Skyler Curran suffered a season-ending knee injury, and defeated East Carolina and Mid-Atlantic Christian.
Jaden Wrightsell leads the Panthers in scoring at 13.3 ppg followed by Callie Scheier (11.8) and Claire Wyatt (10.8)
After facing the Deacs, HPU will play just more nonconference foe at home, on Dec.9 against King College.
