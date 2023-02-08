HIGH POINT — Riding one of the best defensive halves in program history, the High Point University women’s basketball team turned back Campbell in the battle for second place in Big South standings Wednesday.
The Panthers allowed just 11 points in the first half, setting a record for the Division I era, steadied when the Camels came close in the second half and prevailed 63-47 at Qubein Arena.
HPU improved to 11-12 and 9-4 in the league and now holds the tiebreaker over the Camels for conference tournament seeding with a sweep of the season series. Campbell dropped to 13-11 and 8-5.
“I’m proud of how we played,” HPU head coach Chelsea Banbury said. “It was a big game obviously because we had the same record in the conference going in. It was a high-intensity game. Our girls showed up ready in the first half. We bought into the game plan and made it tough on Campbell on the offensive end, particularly in the first half. I give Campbell credit. They came out ready in the second half. They hit big shots and crashed the boards. But, I give credit to the way our girls responded and came out with the win.”
Trying to deny the ball from going into the post, the Panthers held Campbell to 5 of 20 shooting, forced 11 turnovers, built a 20-10 rebounding advantage and led 34-11 at halftime.
“They do like to pound it inside, and we were off in the gaps and everybody was off to the ball. We were helping each other,” Banbury said. “It made it look like there was nowhere to go and nowhere to throw it. And it made them take tough shots. And we did a better job rebounding in the first half. It was just everybody willing to help each other.”
HPU forced two shot clock violations around the first bucket of the game in Campbell’s first three possessions. After the Camels scored, the Panthers rattled off 15 straight points on a Skyler Curran layup, a 3 by Claire Wyatt, Nakyah Terrell layup, a 3 from Jenson Edwards, a layup from Jordan Edwards and a blocked shot and a 3 by Curran.
“They couldn’t get the ball where they wanted it to go,” Curran said. “And they are a disciplined team so they don’t take bad shots. We have to carry this over to the rest of our games to carry out the game plan.”
The Panthers led 15-7 at the end of the quarter, and in the second quarter, scored the first nine points and the last eight, capped by Wyatt’s jumper from just inside the 3-point line at the buzzer. HPU hit 14 of 27 shots in the first half.
Curran scored 14 points in the first half on the way to 16 for the game. Jordan Edwards added 13 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished five assists. Wyatt had 11 points.
Banbury thought the two early shot clock violations set the tone.
HPU led by as many as 25 at 36-11 and repelled one Campbell rally to lead 49-29 with 1:13 left in the third quarter. The Camels, which opened up their offense by hitting three 3s, scored the last five points of the third quarter and the first five of the fourth to cut the margin to 49-39 with nine left but the Panthers managed to keep the margin in double digits the rest of the way.
